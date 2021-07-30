OLD ORCHARD BEACH — A local man died July 29 in a car crash on I-95 in Sidney, about 10 miles north of Augusta.

Miles Ranger, 52, of Old Orchard Beach, was pronounced dead at an area hospital following a 10 a.m. crash that police said included aggressive driving.

According to Maine State Police, Ranger’s pickup truck cut off a vehicle driven by Brian Landry, 58, of Fairfield who was driving northbound in the passing lane. Landry attempted to overtake another vehicle in the travel lane and was cut off by Ranger’s pick-up truck and the two vehicles collided.

“Through investigation and interviews troopers determined that Ranger was driving aggressively while attempting to merge into the passing lane in front of Landry,” said Maine Public Safety spokeswoman Shannon Moss. “The unsafe lane change resulted in contact between the two vehicles, as the front of Landry’s vehicle connected with the rear corner of Ranger’s pickup truck. This collision caused the pickup truck to lose control and roll over several times into the median.”

In a news release issued Thursday, Moss said Ranger was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was conscious but in critical condition when emergency services arrived. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Landry’s vehicle sustained minor damage. Moss said he was not injured.

Maine State Police were assisted by Delta Ambulance, Sidney Fire Department, and Maine Department of Transportation.

Maine State Police are continuing to investigate the crash, said Moss.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: