AUGUSTA — The Maine Ethics Commission voted Friday to launch an investigation into a now-defunct Portland company that donated $150,000 to the Maine Democratic Party in 2018.

Jonathan Wayne, the commission’s executive director, said formation of Alpine Initiatives LLC and its large donation were suspicious given there is no public evidence the company conducted any other business before it was dissolved just 14 months later in 2019.

“Between the close timing of when it was created and the contribution it’s made, the fact that we have tried to research it and can’t see that it conducted any commercial activity that would generate that kind of income, that we know of, and the fact that it dissolved about a year later, all those factors to us suggests someone gave $150,000 to the LLC for purposes of making that contribution,” Wayne said. “We don’t know that for a fact, but if it did, Alpine Initiatives, LLC, should have registered with our commission as a PAC and filed campaign finance reports.”

Wayne said if the company’s only purpose was to donate funds to the party it should have registered as a political action committee under Maine law and disclosed who donated money to it.

“That way the public would be informed as to what were the original source of the funds,” Wayne said. The five-member ethics commission voted unanimously to support an investigation.

Timothy Norton, a Portland attorney who was listed as the registered agent for the company, did not immediately respond to a message from the Portland Press Herald. The company’s certificate of cancellation, on file with the Maine Secretary of State’s Bureau of Corporations, lists Ian C. Grady as the company’s sole member and manager.

Grady appears to be an attorney, and he lists a Los Angeles address on the filing. A message left for Grady also went unreturned on Friday.

A profile of Grady on a website for Heartwired, which appears to be a political strategy organization, identifies him as a senior strategist and notes Grady is a “communications, digital, and political consultant with more than a decade of experience working in LGBTQ and progressive politics.”

In 2012 it appears Grady served as the communications director for EqualityMaine, the state’s leading advocate for the LGBTQ community.

Maine law does not limit the amount a company can donate to a party committee but it requires any company that sets up a “separate or segregated fund” to initiate or influence a campaign to register as a PAC. The law also makes it illegal to make a contribution in the name of another or to knowingly accept a contribution in the name of another.

The Maine Democratic Party filed a campaign finance report in December of 2018 listing the contribution from Alpine Initiatives, LLC, which gave a Portland post office box as its address at the time. The donation came just eight days before the general election that year, which featured races for the governor’s office as well as for all 186 seats in the Maine Legislature. Democrats won majorities in both the state House and Senate that year and captured the governor’s office, electing Gov. Janet Mills.

Wayne said had the Ethics Commission staff been able to establish Alpine Initiatives was an actual company, the large donation to the party would not have raised any concerns, as it would have been allowed under the law.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: