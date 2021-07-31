Living through a global pandemic has reinforced our common needs for shelter, safety and shared community. Economic disruptions and public health threats underscore our reliance on accessible housing and services. The lack of choice and affordability in Portland-area housing is acute and solutions are discouragingly insufficient.

Many municipalities, however, have expanded housing options aided by flexible zoning, open-minded citizens and innovative developers. Smart growth principles guide creation of diverse types of housing in existing neighborhoods. Greater scale, compact design and more energy-efficient systems help to preserve open space and are eco-friendly. Adding new multifamily rental properties supports community vibrancy and diversity.

Increased affordable rental choices attract and retain young professionals, skilled tradespeople, service workers and seniors on fixed incomes. Affordable apartments appeal to individuals, families and retirees who are priced out of homeownership or prefer the freedom of renting. But in Cape Elizabeth, apartments are scarce: Owner-occupied homes reportedly account for 87 percent of total stock, and the median house price tops $625,000. Why wouldn’t we embrace alternate residential models?

The proposed Dunham Court project would be Cape’s first affordable rental housing project in 50 years. Its developer has a long and successful track record, having built and operated several similar projects in Maine. We welcome this addition to our town center and ask our neighbors and the town council to approve it. Let’s build inclusivity, not barriers.

Jan McCormick and Don Peterson

Cape Elizabeth

