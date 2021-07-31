Congress must carefully review the provisions of HR 4373 (the 2022 Department of State, Foreign Operations and Related Programs Appropriations Act) before extending any aid to Armenia, a Russian proxy. Section 7047 states that “… None of the funds appropriated by this Act may be made available for assistance for the central government of a country that the Secretary of State determines and reports to the Committees on Appropriations has taken affirmative steps intended to support or be supportive of the Russian Federation annexation of Crimea or other territory in Ukraine.” A 2014 intelligence report from The Economist clearly states that Armenia took steps in recognizing Crimea as part of Russia.
Why aid Armenia and violate HR 4373?
Tarlan Ahmadov
Falmouth
