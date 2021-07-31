I would like to mention a loyal and dedicated group of people, who are caregivers for our loved ones in nursing homes and other homes, too. In my opinion, these caregivers don’t consider what they do work. I always tell them: “Your work is really a calling that not every person could do.” Showing love and compassion to someone who is not a relative says a lot. But how is their dedication rewarded? They get the lowest of pay, are overworked and not appreciated.

In my humble opinion, managers and corporate people should be on their knees and showing caregivers how much they are appreciated by first complimenting them, giving them a much-deserved raise, and doubling that $300 stipend for working under hazardous conditions. Last, but not least: Explain why you can’t pay them a much higher wage, considering how much you charge a month for room and board. Yes, it also covers nursing care, too, but do the math and show me where you are losing money! Then we could all get a good belly chuckle for a change.

One last thing: I know of a home, where my beloved wife is, that can’t hire an entertainment director-physical and occupational therapist, even though they’ve been advertising for one. Very sad for us all.

I hope this letter wakes up the corporations that run these homes to do something so that people will be standing in line to work for them. How about it?

Frank Slason

Somerville

