MIAMI — With a pair of new sluggers in place, the New York Yankees are ready to make their playoff drive.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo homered in his Yankees debut Friday night and All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo also suited up with New York for the first time in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

New York obtained Gallo and left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez from the Texas Rangers for four minor league prospects Thursday. Rizzo’s nine-year tenure with the Chicago Cubs ended after he was sent to the Yankees for two prospects.

Entering the weekend series at Miami, the Yankees were 8 1/2 games behind AL East leader Boston and 3 1/2 behind Oakland for the league’s second wild card.

“I’ve been hearing for some time that it was a possibility, that New York was in play for me,” Gallo said. “I grew up a huge Yankee fan. My family is from New York. It was pretty surreal they told me I was going to the Yankees. A great opportunity – it’s an amazing team to be a part of. I’m excited.”

The addition of Gallo and Rizzo to a lineup that already features Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu and Gary Sánchez provides the Yankees left-handed power the club has lacked this season.

“Lot of heavy hitters,” Rizzo said. “Lot of big boys with a lot of clout and walking into a new clubhouse for the first time in a long time is a good feeling. You come in here and you can’t help but be excited and can’t wait to get out there and play.”

The 27-year-old Gallo hit 145 homers in seven seasons with the Rangers and was tied for sixth in the majors with 25 this year. He also is praised for his work in right field.

Gallo started in right Friday night but is expected to play left field fairly regularly with New York.

“That’s completely fine with me,” Gallo said. “I’m cool with that.”

For the 31-year-old Rizzo, who had 243 homers in 11 major league seasons, joining the Yankees came with the difficult emotions of leaving the Cubs. Rizzo was a centerpiece that helped the Cubs end their 108-year World Series championship drought in 2016. Longtime teammates Kris Bryant and Javier Báez also were moved at the trade deadline Friday.

“It’s crazy. It’s been a lot of talk for years and for it to finally happen, you can’t script it,” Rizzo said. “We had good memories and friendships that are going to last forever.

“Did a lot of special things in front of a fan base that did not see a World Series in 108 years. Those moments will never be taken away.”

With his trade to the Yankees, Gallo also will have a new look. Gone is the beard Gallo has sported for 10 years, in compliance with New York’s facial hair policy.

“I literally had just gotten a haircut (the day of the trade), the beard trim, everything,” Gallo said. “And three hours later, you’re traded and you’re going to New York. Ah man, I guess I have to shave. So I went home and had to do it on my own. That’s one of the rules to play in New York. I don’t mind doing it. I haven’t seen my face in about 10 years.”

Gallo will wear his customary uniform No. 13 with the Yankees, previously worn by Alex Rodríguez. Rizzo, who wore No. 44 with the Cubs, had no choice but to switch because the club has retired the number in honor of Reggie Jackson. Rizzo will wear No. 48.

PADRES: Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left Friday night’s game in the first inning with a partially dislocated left shoulder and his San Diego Padres lost 9-4 to the Colorado Rockies, who were led by Ryan McMahon’s grand slam and Jon Gray’s solid outing.

It was the third time the 22-year-old Tatis left a game this year due to a left shoulder injury. He was the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game.

Padres manager Jayce Tingler said the injury is similar to the two times Tatis hurt his shoulder earlier this season and that the team will know more Saturday.

“I don’t know how to compare them. They’ve all been a little bit different,” Tingler said. “We’re of the understanding that this was a possibility, the shoulder coming out and then back in. The good thing is it slid back in. It’s so tough to predict, especially without a lot of information at this point. I will say, for whatever reason, he’s had a phenomenal ability of getting back in there, honestly sooner than we’ve expected. But again, it’s tough to say without having a lot of information.”

Tatis singled and advanced on Machado’s sharp grounder to third baseman McMahon, who came up with the ball but then had it pop out of his glove and roll behind him into short left-field. Tatis made a dash for third but shortstop Rodgers ran toward third, took the throw from McMahon and tagged out the sliding Tatis.

Tatis slid awkwardly over the bag and crumbled in pain a few feet away, bringing a hush over Petco Park. Padres Manager Jayce Tingler and a trainer helped Tatis off the field as he winced in pain, holding his left arm. The trainer was holding Tatis’ upper arm/shoulder.

