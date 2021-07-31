In the early months of the pandemic, hospitals and other health-care facilities delayed or canceled elective procedures, including mammograms. As a result, the number of screening and diagnostic mammograms given to U.S. women fell by as much as 80 percent, the researchers found. In addition, many women with early stage breast cancer experienced delayed or reduced treatments, including chemotherapy.
The researchers predicted the longer term effect of these disruptions during the first six months of the pandemic by analyzing data representing 10 million women nationwide. Aside from skin cancers, breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting American women, with 1 in 8 of them developing breast cancer at some point in their life. Guidelines suggest that women start getting an annual mammogram in their early 40s, switching to a screening every two years at age 55.
Breast cancer is also a leading cause of cancer death in women, second only to lung cancer. Before the pandemic, the death rate for breast cancer in the United States had been declining, generally attributed to increased screening and better treatments. The new research urges women who had screenings or treatment delayed in 2020 to not delay further, noting that the projected number of additional deaths by 2030 could be two to four times greater if disruptions persist in health care.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Boston Celtics
Celtics complete deal with Mavericks for guard Richardson
-
Health
Report projects 2,487 more breast cancer deaths in next decade due to pandemic
-
Nation & World
Disney, Walmart mandate employees to be vaccinated as COVID-19 cases spike nationwide
-
Nation & World
Coronavirus could spark 140,000 to 300,000 cases a day in U.S.
-
Business
Ammunition shelves bare as U.S. gun sales continue to soar
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.