OLD ORCHARD BEACH — The Saco Little League Baseball All-Stars faced a tall task going into the championship round of the state tournament, needing two victories over Cumberland/North Yarmouth to win the title.

After a 5-1 win Saturday night, that championship quest is still alive.

Behind a stellar outing on the mound from Noah Fullerton and timely hitting, Saco handed Cumberland/North Yarmouth its first loss and forced a final game on Sunday night.

“I feel great, I was definitely feeling myself out there after the final two innings I threw,” said Fullerton, who didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning. “Everything was working for me out there today, my command was on point.”

Fullerton allowed one run on just one hit in five innings while striking out eight and walking two.

“The mindset was one game at a time, we clearly needed this one,” said Saco Coach Jamie Gagnon. “That’s what it was tonight; now we’re down to having to win just one game.”

The teams will play again at 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

Saco, which lost 3-0 to Cumberland/North Yarmouth in its tournament opener, took the lead in the first inning this time. After Quinn Cook walked and Brennan Tabor reached on an error, Fullerton slapped a two-run double down the right-field line.

“Definitely,” said Gagnon when asked if the first-inning offense helped relieve some of the pressure. “I think we were able to just go out and play our game after the first.”

Saco struck for two more runs in the third on a single to deep center by Colton Cross.

The run support was more than enough for Fullerton.

“I feel like we all thrive under pressure,” said Fullerton. “Tonight was just another example; we’re ready for tomorrow.”

Ben Indorf pitched the final inning for Saco.

Greely pitcher Kyle Soule allowed five runs (two earned) on five hits while striking out eight and walking none.

Gagnon said his message to his players after the game was simple.

“One more,” he said. “One more game; we’re going to leave it all out there.”

