BASEBALL

Devlin Granberg’s bases-loaded double in the sixth inning broke a 2-2 tie, and the Portland Sea Dogs ended a three-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in the first game of a doubleheader Saturday at Hadlock Field.

Ronaldo Hernandez and Hudson Potts each hit a solo home run for the Sea Dogs. Potts added a sacrifice fly during Portland’s four-run sixth inning, and Kole Cottam hit an RBI single.

Sea Dogs starter Victor Santos (4-3) gave up a two-run homer to Samad Taylor in the seventh but went the distance. He allowed nine hits, struck out five and walked none.

GOLF

U.S. SENIOR WOMEN’S OPEN: Annika Sorenstam shot an even-par 72 to take a two-stroke lead into the final round in Fairfield, Connecticut.

The 50-year-old Sorenstam, a three-time U.S. Women’s Open champion making her first appearance in the senior event, had an 8-under 208 total at Brooklawn Country Club.

Playing partner and fellow Swede Liselotte Neumann remained in second place, closing with a bogey for a 71.

EUROPEAN TOUR: The English duo Jordan Smith and David Horsey will go head to head in the final round of the World Invitational in Ballymena, Northern Ireland as they both look to end long winless runs.

Smith claimed his first and only victory on the European Tour four years ago, and a bogey-free round of 65 moved him to 15 under, one shot ahead of Horsey, who last won nearly six years ago.

In the women’s event, Thailand’s Pajaree Anannarukarn shot a 66 to surge up the leaderboard and share the lead at 13 under with Americans Jennifer Kupcho and Emma Talley.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Lewis Hamilton took pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas, with championship leader Max Verstappen lagging behind them in third place.

Hamilton’s record-extending 101st pole puts him in a strong position for a record-extending 100th win. Hamilton has won the past three races in Budapest and has a record eight victories there overall.

Hamilton was .315 ahead of Bottas and .421 clear of Verstappen.

HOCKEY

NHL: Ryan Reaves agreed to terms with the New York Rangers on an extension, a deal that puts the team’s new enforcer under contract through the 2022-23 season.

The Rangers acquired Reaves from the Vegas Golden Knights for a third-round pick in 2022.

• Edmonton re-signed forward Warren Foegele to an $8.25 million, three-year deal.

• Dallas re-signed restricted free-agent forward Joel Kiviranta to a $2.1 million, two-year contract.

