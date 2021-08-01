The child care workforce shortage is not a new problem. The pandemic has brought to light the field’s high turnover rate and instability.

Early childhood educators are the backbone of the child care industry. The ability for a child care center program to provide high-quality child care services depends on trained, educated and compassionate employees. The more quality you provide, the stronger early childhood experiences there are for children.

To provide high-quality care to children, you must have teachers who have been trained and gained experience in the cognitive, physical, social, cultural and emotional development of young children.

Educators working in child care programs often work 45 to 55 hours a week. As many public-school teachers do, early childhood educators often invest their personal time in curriculum development. I have heard countless times of my educators shopping, planning and cleaning during the weekends when they should be resting and spending time with their own families. They are so invested in the work they do. Yet, in Maine, these educators make about $12.89 per hour despite training, experience and education.

In order to pay educators in child care higher wages, families would need to pay higher tuition. Families cannot afford that burden. As an owner and director of two York County child care centers, I urge Maine’s congressional delegation to help our families, children, early childhood educators and economy by making significant, sustained and simultaneous investments in Maine’s child care and preschool programs. Early childhood educators deserve higher compensation for being skilled, educated and essential workers, and for all they do for the future generation of Maine.

Jennifer Michaud

Sanford

