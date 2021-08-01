Pacific Gas & Electric has finally decided to bury 10,000 miles of power lines to prevent further fires in California. The current fire caused by California power lines has exceeded 200,000 acres. The Baxter State Park fire, in 1977, consumed 3,500 acres and cost almost $1 million to put out in 1977 (about $4.5 million today).

Central Maine Power, in order to get awarded the contract cheaply for Massachusetts, decided that burying power lines across the largest unfractured forest east of the Mississippi was not an option. Maine was a cheap date that could be exploited.

The nearest fire department to New England Clean Energy Connect is the small volunteer fire department in West Forks. Should a fire break out, this small, dedicated fire department will be the first to respond with their volunteer crew. When the Forest Service is called in to help the bill could be well in the millions. We as taxpayers will foot the bill. No CMP money was allocated for this possibility.

Please donate to the West Forks Fire Department. They need all the help they can get!

Only you can prevent forest fires. Vote “yes” to reject the CMP Corridor!

Edwin Buzzell

Pittsfield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: