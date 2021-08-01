MIAMI — Anthony Rizzo continued his remarkable debut with the Yankees with another key hit and the New York Yankees completed a three-game sweep with a 3-1 victory over the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

The paritsan New York crowd in Miami finally got to cheer when the Yankees had an eighth-inning rally highlighted by RBI singles from Rizzo and Aaron Judge.

Rizzo, who went to high school in the Miami area, singled home Brett Gardner for the tying run in his third game with the Yankees. The first baseman was acquired in a trade from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline and hit a homer in each of his first two games with New York.

Giancarlo Stanton, who reached on a throwing error by third baseman Brian Anderson, raced home with the go-ahead run on Judge’s sharp single.

Joely Rodriguez (2-3) got the win in relief for the Yankees. Anthony Bass (1-6) took the loss. Aroldis Chapman retired the side in the bottom of the ninth for his 22nd save.

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 1: José Berríos pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019.

Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Berriors, who was acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers. Berríos (8-5) allowed five hits, four of them singles. He walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings.

BREWERS 2, BRAVES 1: Willy Adames hit an early homer off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, and Milwaukee won at home.

REDS 7, METS 1: Rookie Max Schrock went 5 for 5 with a home run while filling in at first base for All-Star Joey Votto, leading Cincinnati to a win at home.

Making his first major league start at first base, the 26-year-old Schrock scored three runs and drove in two.

PHILLIES 15, PIRATES 4: Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as visiting Philadelphia avoided a series sweep.

J.T. Realmuto got five of the Phillies’ 20 hits, with two doubles and four RBI. Bryce Harper hit three of Philadelphia’s nine doubles, and Jean Segura doubled twice and drove in three runs.

WHITE SOX 2, INDIANS 1: Brian Goodwin homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as Chicago won at home.

RANGERS 4, MARINERS 3: Jonah Heim hit his second walk-off homer in as many games right after a tying, two-run shot from Andy Ibánez in the ninth inning, and Texas rallied again to beat visiting Seattle.

CARDINALS 7, TWINS 3: Adam Wainwright tossed seven effective innings and rookie Edmundo Sosa homered to help St. Louis win at home.

NATIONALS 6, CUBS 5: Yadiel Hernandez’s solo shot in the ninth inning – his second homer of the day – gave Washington a victory over visiting Chicago.

Hernandez’s four-hit day helped the Nationals overcome three home runs by Rafael Ortega of the Cubs.

TIGERS 6, ORIOLES 2: Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and Detroit won at home.

NOTES

METS: New York didn’t sign its top pick from last month’s amateur draft, Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker, by Sunday’s 5 p.m. deadline because of concerns about his medical scans.

The Mets selected Rocker with the 10th overall pick and will receive an extra selection in next year’s draft – the pick after the 10th choice – because of their failure to sign the 21-year-old right-hander.

Rocker was a junior and is eligible to return to Vanderbilt for his senior season.

“Kumar Rocker is healthy according to independent medical review by multiple prominent baseball orthopedic surgeons,” his representative, Scott Boras, said in a statement. “Immediately upon conclusion of his collegiate season, he had an MRI on both his shoulder and his elbow. When compared with his 2018 MRIs, the medical experts found no significant change. Kumar requires no medical attention and will continue to pitch in the regular course as he prepares to begin his professional career.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous