A man wanted in Ohio for multiple felonies including drug trafficking was arrested in Harpswell last week, according to a press release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

According to Deputy U.S. Marshal Ryan Guay, Brian Woods, 46, was arrested in a vehicle in Harpswell on July 27. Guay declined to say where in Harpswell he was arrested, how law enforcement officers found him or if he was arrested with anyone else.

“We don’t discuss our investigative techniques, but it wasn’t something as simple as him getting pulled over,” said Guay.

Woods was wanted by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, Massillon Police Department and Lawrence Township Police Department, all in Ohio, on multiple drug-related felony charges.

According to Chief Deputy U.S. Marshal Kevin Neal, the charges against Guay include four felonies: trafficking fentanyl, possession of fentanyl, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine and two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs. He also faces two counts of possession of drugs, classified as a misdemeanor.

“Information was developed by the U.S. Marshals Service, Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force that Woods had fled Ohio and maybe in the State of Maine,” the statement from the U.S. Marshals Service reads. “Earlier today members of the U.S. Marshals Service, Maine Violent Offender Task Force located and apprehended Woods outside a residence in Harpswell, Maine.”

The U.S. Marshals Service Maine Violent Offender Task Force includes members of the Maine State Police, Maine Department of Corrections, Biddeford Police Department and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Woods was brought to Cumberland County Jail and charged as a fugitive from justice.

“When someone is wanted out of state like this case and they come to Maine, they’re charged under a state charge of fugitive from justice,” said Guay. “Maine is not charging him for the drug trafficking offenses, they’re just charging him with fleeing from Ohio and coming to Maine.”

David Hall, a patrol lieutenant with the Cumberland County Sherriff’s Office, said Woods will remain in jail in Maine until he is extradited back to Ohio through the courts, though he didn’t know how long that will take.

