A Topsham man reportedly sustained severe injuries and was flown by helicopter to a hospital after crashing his motorcycle into a utility pole in Bowdoin early Saturday.

The crash happened south of the Rocky Ridge Apple Orchard in Bowdoin around 2:05 a.m. According to police reports, Peter Jellison Bozeman, 40, was speeding when he lost control of the 2009 Harley Davidson.

“Sagadahoc County Deputy Tim Robinson tried to make a traffic stop on the motorcyclist that sped by him while he was parked at the Bowdoin Central School,” according to a sheriff’s department news release. “Due to the speed of the motorcycle and the fact that it was not going to pull over, the deputy abandoned the attempted stop.”

The motorcyclist continued to speed down the road. “After turning left from the Stoddard Pond Road, traveling south onto Route 201, the motorcyclist hit a pothole, lost control and crashed into a utility pole 200 feet south of the Rocky Ridge Apple Orchard,” according to the release.

Bozeman was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, but a hospital spokesman said on Sunday that there was no update on Bozeman’s condition.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Bowdoin fire and rescue, as well as Lisbon rescue and LifeFlight, responded to the scene.

Officials say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, which is still under investigation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: