The Biden administration and the American Civil Liberties Union said Monday they have reached an “impasse” over the expulsions of migrant families from the southwest border, and are returning to federal court to ask a judge to rule on the issue.

The move abruptly ends months of closed-door negotiations as the ACLU pressed for an end to the continued expulsion of migrant families under a public-health order the Trump administration imposed during the pandemic.

The Biden administration had signaled that it wanted to lift the expulsions order and reopen the nation’s asylum system to migrants, but the spreading delta variant and fast-rising numbers of illegal border crossings prompted officials to back off plans to lift the order.

“The parties’ discussions attempting to resolve or narrow the dispute in this case have reached an impasse,” lawyers for the ACLU and the Biden administration said in a joint court filing Monday in Washington. “The parties therefore seek to resume litigation” on the issue, they said.

The development puts new pressure on the administration at a time when authorities are facing an overcrowding crisis inside Border Patrol stations and holding facilities in South Texas. Republicans have criticized the administration for easing Trump-era restrictions, while advocacy groups are demanding that President Joe Biden reopen the border to asylum seekers.

Several immigrant advocacy organizations on Monday demanded that the administration terminate the expulsions immediately, saying they violated “long-standing immigration statutes requiring that asylum seekers receive a full and fair proceeding to determine their right to protection in the United States.”

“We gave the Biden administration more than enough time to fix any problems left behind by the Trump administration, but it has left us no choice but to return to court,” said ACLU lawyer Lee Gelernt. “Families’ lives are at stake.”

Trump officials began expelling hundreds of thousands of migrants to Mexico or their homelands in March 2020 under Title 42 of the public-health code, arguing the policy was needed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Biden had said he would reverse the Trump administration’s “inhumane” border policies, but his administration has struggled with the spike in crossings and the spread of the disease.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who oversees the border and immigration agencies that expel migrants, said Monday that the decision to continue the expulsions was beyond his control.

“That is a decision within the Centers for Disease Control,” he told NBC News. “It is not an immigration policy. It is not an authority that we in the Department of Homeland Security have.”

The CDC on Monday extended the order allowing authorities to quickly turn back border crossers, saying it would remain in place until it is “no longer necessary to protect the public health.” The Justice Department, which is defending the government in the ACLU’s lawsuit, did not respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit is before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan, who blocked the Trump administration from expelling unaccompanied migrant children and teens in November. An appeals court panel of Trump-appointed judges lifted that ruling in January, but the Biden administration declined to resume expelling children traveling without their parents.

Sullivan on Monday ordered the ACLU and the government to file a report by Wednesday indicating whether they could resolve the dispute another way, such as via mediation.

Biden officials have warned migrants that many of them are still subject to the expulsion order, and flatly told them “do not come” to the United States. But officials also have exempted a rising number of migrants from the order, which critics say has encouraged more to come.

More than 55,800 family members arrived at the border in June, and only 14 percent were expelled, up from fewer than 7,300 family members in January when the order was in broader effect.

They are among more than 188,000 migrants taken into custody along the Mexico border in June, and the enforcement figures for July are projected to be even higher, despite the intense summer heat.

In recent weeks Central American families have been crossing into the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas in numbers that exceed the record influx of 2019, according to the latest government data.

At the peak of that influx in May 2019, agents there took nearly 34,000 family unit members into custody. The number of parents crossing with children in recent weeks appears to be even higher, based on apprehension data shared on government social media accounts and in court filings.

Two career Border Patrol agents in South Texas said they have never seen the sector so overwhelmed.

“It’s never been anywhere near this bad before,” said one agent who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the agent was not authorized to speak to reporters.

Brian Hastings, the sector’s Border Patrol chief, said in a court filing Friday that the “significant increase in apprehensions” has “strained the capacity” to hold migrants.

So many migrants have arrived this fiscal year that officials have had to transport them to other sectors, or detain them in an open-air enclosure under a highway bridge next to the banks of the Rio Grande. Drone footage of the site captured by Fox News shows families packed into a dusty holding area, where Customs and Border Protection has set up portable latrines and crates of water, snacks and diapers.

Hastings said the agency was holding more than 8,300 migrants in Rio Grande Valley border stations and tent facilities, up from fewer than 5,000 in early March, records show.

Hastings told the court CBP has released more than 100,000 migrants in the Rio Grande Valley since October, of whom 9,000 were released last week. Most of the migrant families are processed into the United States and released from custody with a court hearing that affords them a chance to seek asylum.

His declaration was included in a suit by the Justice Department seeking to block an attempt by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, R, to bar bus companies and other transportation firms from carrying migrants.