You know something? This summer is far from over, and it needs a playlist. I’m here to deliver one. I’m gonna hit you some choice cuts from Maine artists and some other carefully chosen tunes that reflect summer, the beach, the ocean and straight-up positive vibes.

Let’s chill, let’s groove, let’s reflect, let’s heal and let’s dance.

After all, we’re officially-ish in the dog days of summer and despite the roller coaster ride of our weather these past few months, I’m wearing flip flops from here on out and acting like every day is an 80-degree idyllic beach day. Even when I’m behind my desk and even when Siri tells me that it’s 61 degrees out and rainy, I am dressing and acting like it’s a glorious summer day, and with any luck, we’ll experience several quintessential ones before the leaves start to turn.

Last year, I made a pandemic playlist which I still add to and listen to. And while I’m still nervous about the pandemic, I’m for sure in better spirits about things. Hence the need for a fresh playlist. It’s called Summer in Maine 2021 and it lives on Spotify, where username is simply Aimsel Ponti.

I’m going to highlight some of the songs by Maine artists below and tell you why they made the cut. But before I do that, permit me to offer up some advice courtesy of Sheryl Crow: Let’s all lighten up and soak up the sun. We deserve it.

Happy listening!

“Back Home” by The Fogcutters is on their 2016 album “Flotsam,” and it was written by their friend and fellow musician Zach Jones. With Megan Jo Wilson’s sweeping vocals and many glorious horns, the track was included because of this line: “There’s nothing more beautiful than the summer in Maine and the people I miss back home.”

“Gold Light” is the new album by The Mallett Brothers Band, released on the Fourth of July. The first single is one of my summer theme songs. It’s called “Livin’ on Rock ‘n Roll,” and the lines “Does it make it all worth it when the people sing along? You’re livin’ on rock ‘n roll” say it all. You owe it to yourself to turn this one way up and roll those windows way down.

Forget, Forget is the synth-pop duo of Patia Maule and Tyler Devos. “Seashells” is on their 2017 album “You’re Not Gone.” The song is big and bouncy with these lines: “Remember when it seemed like the summer would never end/We followed the sun-baked path to the sand/We gathered together, all the seashells we could find/Under the the vast blue sky, your fingers warm against mine.” The song is an instant mood lifter. Just add your ears and stir.

Anni Clark is a longtime singer-songwriter here in Maine and last year she released the album “Will It Ever Be the Same.” The poignant track “The Ocean is Music” earned its spot on my playlist for its opening lines: “The mountains are calling, but they’re out of reach/I love by the sea so I’m drawn to the beach/I am there in a flash when I’m falling apart/’Cause the ocean is music and it soothes my heart.”

“Bon Voyage” is the lone album by Munjoy Hill Society, fronted by Darien Brahms. Released in 2000, the album and the band are both the stuff of Portland folklore, and I was fortunate to see them perform a few times back in the proverbial day. With a Latin lounge vibe, the song “Mango” always makes me think of the summer of 2001 when I was living on Munjoy Hill and how my posse of friends called it the Summer of Fun 2001. That album was on heavy rotation in my attic apartment. But even if you have no idea what the heck I’m talking about, you’ll love “Mango.” A playful, sassy romp if ever there was one.

