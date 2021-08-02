Bicycle-riding music fans will be able to safely park their bikes for free at all 11 Thompson’s Point concerts this year through a new offering from the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

Concert-going cyclists can drop off their bikes off with a Bicycle Coalition of Maine staff member of volunteer near the entrance. They will be given a wristband that matches one put on their bicycle. All bicycles will be stored in a secure area.

The initiative, sponsored by Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. and Martin’s Point Health Care, is part of the BCM’s commitment to encouraging active transportation, the Coalition says.

For more information about the Bicycle Coalition of Maine visit bikemaine.org. More information about the Thompson’s Point summer concerts can be found at statetheatreportland.com/thompsons-point-listing.

