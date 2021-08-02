The ninth annual passivhausMAINE Fall Forum is coming to Freeport. The fall conference is scheduled for Sep. 16-18 at the Harraseeket Inn.
PassivhausMAINE is a nonprofit organization that works to decrease carbon emissions, dependency on fossil fuels and costs for winter heating in Maine.
The hybrid online and in-person conference will start Sept.16 with an afternoon of workshops and an evening dinner and presentation.
Sept. 17 will feature online seminars, a 90-minute expert presentation and a question-and-answer session.
PassivhausMAINE will on Sept. 18 offer four building tours throughout Maine detailing buildings that are part of passivhausMAINE’s retrofit initiative.
More info can be found at phmeforum.org.
