YOKOHAMA, Japan — Brandon Dickson, a 36-year-old nine seasons removed from the major leagues, was the first out of the bullpen and the first to stumble.

Edwin Jackson, a 37-year-old released by five big league teams, was the last.

Four of seven U.S. relievers combined to give up five runs as the United States blew a three-run lead in a 7-6 loss to Japan on Monday night that pushed the Americans within a loss of Olympic elimination.

“We played a good game tonight,” U.S. Manager Mike Scioscia said. “There were some things that got away from us on the mound.”

Japan overcame a short outing by Masahiro Tanaka. Yuki Yanagita tied it 6-6 with an RBI grounder in the ninth off Scott McGough and Fukuoka teammate Takuya Kai hit a winning single in the 10th against Jackson (0-1) that put the hosts in the semifinals.

Suguru Iwazaki, Koudai Senga, Yasuaki Yamasaki, Yudai Ohno and Ryoji Kuribayashi (1-0) combined for 5 1/3 innings of one-hit scoreless relief. The only blemish against Japan’s bullpen was Portland Sea Dogs first baseman Triston Casas’ second homer of the tournament, a three-run drive in the third. That put the U.S. ahead 6-3 against Koyo Aoyogi, who gave up five hits in one inning.

TRACK AND FIELD: Sifan Hassan scored two remarkable victories on the Olympic track Monday. Her gold-medal run in the women’s 5,000 meters came a mere 11 hours after she picked herself up from a scary fall on the final lap of her 1,500-meter heat to not only finish that race – but win it, as well.

Those two wins kept Hassan, the Ethiopian-born 28-year-old who now competes for the Netherlands, very much in the mix for not one, not two, but three medals – in the 1,500, the 5,000 and the 10,000.

It’s a never-before-attempted Olympic journey that will require six races over eight days. It’s a journey most thought would be impossible even before the sort of fall that can take even the heartiest of runners off the track.

At around the time she was wrapping up her 5,000 victory, the United States breathed a big sigh of relief when it captured its first gold medal of the track meet. It came unfashionably late – the end of Day 4 – and from an unlikely source: the women’s discus throw.

Valarie Allman opened the final with a throw of 226 feet, 3 inches, then waited through an hourlong rain delay and nearly 50 throws by her competition. Nobody passed her, and America had its first gold medal of the meet.

Earlier in the day, the American favorite in the 100-meter hurdles, Keni Harrison, came in second to Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who was born and raised in the United States but competes for her mother’s homeland, Puerto Rico.

The day’s other gold went to Morocco steeplechaser Soufiane el-Bakkali, whose victory ended 40 years of Kenyan dominance in the Olympics.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: The next challenge for the U.S. in its quest to win a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal is Australia as the Americans Monday night drew their rival in the quarterfinals of the women’s basketball tournament.

The Opals beat the U.S. in an exhibition last month in Las Vegas and will be the latest test for a U.S. team that has been challenged at the Tokyo Games unlike any other time during its gold medal run.

The U.S. and Australia are ranked No. 1 and 2 in the world and usually meet later in the Olympics, but the Aussies barely qualified for the quarters. The Opals needed to beat Puerto Rico by 24 points on Monday night to advance after dropping their first two games of the tournament.

The other quarterfinals matchups on Wednesday include: Group A winner Spain (3-0) will face France (1-2, third place in Group B), Group C winner China (3-0) plays Serbia (2-1, second place in Group A), and Group C second-place finisher Belgium (2-1) drew a matchup with Japan (2-1, second place in Group B).

The U.S.-Australia winner will play the China-Serbia winner in one semifinal, and the Belgium-Japan winner plays the Spain-France victor in the other. The quarterfinals are win-or-go-home; a victory means teams are assured of two more games — the semifinals followed by a gold- or bronze-medal contest — before leaving Tokyo. The gold medal game is on Sunday.

WOMEN’S BEACH VOLLEYBALL: The American “A-Team” of April Ross and Alix Klineman beat Cuba 21-17, 21-15 to advance to the quarterfinals. The win came a day after two other U.S. teams were ousted in the first knockout round.

Next up for the Americans is one defending gold medalist Laura Ludwig of Germany and her partner Maggie Kozuch.

Jake Gibb and substitute teammate Tri Bourne lost to Germany in the beach volleyball round of 16, ending their shotgun partnership after just two weeks.

Bourne was a last-minute swap after Gibb’s original partner, Taylor Crabb, tested positive for COVID-19 when he arrived in Japan. The pair had just three practices before their first match, but they made it out of pool play with a 2-1 record.

Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler beat Bourne and Gibb 17-21, 21-15, 15-11 to advance to the quarterfinals

