A Westbrook man has been charged in connection with the drive-by shooting of a residence in Portland’s Riverton neighborhood in June, one in a series of such shootings dating to last fall.

Tony Semuhumuza, 23, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, and is due in court on Oct. 7.

An arrest warrant was issued for Semuhumuza on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation of a shooting that occurred on June 26 near the intersection of Forest Avenue and Riverton Drive, according to a news release from Portland police.

Security camera video taken at about 7:30 a.m. that day showed two vehicles in the area. Witnesses reported that the suspect exited one of the vehicles and began firing a handgun. No one was injured, but evidence, including a number of shell casings, was collected at the scene.

“Such complete disregard for our community’s safety is, to say the least, both reckless and irresponsible,” Portland Chief Frank Clark said in a statement Monday. “We’re fortunate that no one was injured. Kudos to the officers and detectives who responded to and investigated this incident. My hope is that this suspect will now be held accountable for his dangerous behavior.”

The June 26 shooting is one of at least 10 that has occurred in Portland dating to last October. Although they don’t appear to be connected and although only one person has been hurt, the department has said the uptick is concerning.

