HOCKEY

The Chicago Blackhawks are pledging to release the findings of an independent investigation into allegations that a then-assistant coach sexually assaulted two players in 2010.

President of hockey operations and GM Stan Bowman confirmed Monday that CEO Danny Wirtz informed Blackhawks employees in a memo that the team will share the results of former federal prosecutor Reid Schar’s investigation and implement changes to address any shortcomings.

“I think Danny was very clear on the direction the organization’s taking,” Bowman said during a video call with reporters. “Danny said it pretty clearly there that this independent review is going to be something that we’ll share results with our employees, our partners, our fans and whatnot. I intend to cooperate fully with the investigation like I said last time we met.”

According to TSN, Bowman and other team executives were in a meeting about the allegations against Brad Aldrich in 2010 but nothing was reported at the time to the NHL or the police. He and Coach Joel Quenneville, who was reportedly not at that meeting, have each said they will cooperate.

The investigation came after the filing of two lawsuits against the team. The first alleges sexual assault by Aldrich during the team’s run to the 2010 Stanley Cup title, and the second was filed by a former student whom Aldrich was convicted of assaulting in Michigan.

A former player said Aldrich assaulted him, and that the team did nothing after he informed an employee. The lawsuit, filed on May 7 in Cook County Circuit Court, alleges Aldrich also assaulted another unidentified Blackhawks player. The former player who sued and is seeking more than $150,000 in damages is referred in the document as “John Doe.”

The eight-page lawsuit says Aldrich, then a video coach for the Blackhawks, “turned on porn and began to masturbate in front of” the player without his consent. It says Aldrich also threatened to “physically, financially and emotionally” hurt the player if he “did not engage in sexual activity” with him.

According to TSN, two Blackhawks players told then-skills coach Paul Vincent in May 2010 of inappropriate behavior by Aldrich. Vincent said he asked mental skills coach James Gary to follow up with the players and management.

Vincent was called into a meeting with Bowman, then-team President John McDonough, hockey executive Al MacIsaac and Gary the next day, TSN reported, and said he asked the team to report the allegations to Chicago police, and the request was denied.

In addition to running Chicago’s hockey operations department, Bowman is USA Hockey’s men’s GM for for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which could include NHL players. Asked Monday about the possibility of going on leave from that post unless or until he’s cleared of any involvement in not reporting the sexual abuse 11 years ago, Bowman said it wasn’t a matter he could comment on.

“USA Hockey has been in close contact with the Blackhawks on a variety of topics,” he said. “I’m not really involved in those conversations.”

COLLEGES

FOOTBALL: Alabama Coach Nick Saban will make $11.5 million in the final year under a new eight-year contract that’s worth at least $84.8 million.

The university released details of Saban’s previously announced deal, after the board of trustees’ compensation committee formally approved it.

Saban, who has won a record seven national championships, is set to make $8.7 million this year with annual raises of $400,000. That includes a $275,000 base salary and $8.425 million in personal service, or talent, fees.

Saban, who turns 70 on Oct. 31, also can receive an $800,000 completion bonus each Feb. 28 through 2026 totaling up to $4 million. His pay, not counting bonuses, in 2028-29 would be $11.5 million.

Saban was scheduled to make $9.3 million last year, which kept him as college football’s highest-paid coach, according to USA Today’s database of college football salaries. LSU’s Ed Orgeron, Clemson’s Dabo Swinney, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh also topped $8 million, according to the database.

• Quinn Ewers, considered the top quarterback prospect in the class of 2022, said he is skipping his senior year of high school in Texas and plans to enroll at Ohio State for the upcoming semester.

In a Twitter post, Ewers explained he would soon be completing the course necessary to graduate from Southlake Carroll High School outside Dallas.

The five-star recruit said his decision was influenced by Texas rules that prohibit high school athletes from earning money from endorsement and sponsorship deals.

Last month, the NCAA lifted its long-time ban on athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Quentin Hillsman resigned as coach at Syracuse; Hillsman is under review by a law firm over his alleged threats and bullying of players.

Athletic Director John Wildhack said both sides “agreed that parting ways is in the best interest” of the school, program and players. He said an interim coach will be named soon.

Hillsman did not immediately return a call by The Associated Press

Syracuse had 12 players enter the transfer portal after the season. Hillsman blamed their departure on attrition, COVID-19 and the transfer portal. But allegations of threats, bullying and unwanted physical contact by Hillsman were reported by The Athletic, which spoke to nine former players and staff. The report prompted the university to hire an outside firm to investigate.

TENNIS

CITI OPEN: Jenson Brooksby grabbed the last six points of the opening set and went on to beat Kevin Anderson 7-6 (4), 6-3 in the first round at Washington.

