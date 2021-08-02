Two Sanford residents were arrested over the weekend for allegedly trafficking fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in southern York County.

The arrests of Scott Huff, 40, and Eva Valley, 30, were the result of a four-month joint investigation by Sanford Police and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency. Both have been charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A felony.

According to a press release, Huff and Valley sold fentanyl to undercover agents from a residence on Pearl Street in Sanford. Further investigation suggested the two regularly traveled out of state to purchase drugs that they would then bring back for resale.

Huff and Valley were living out of a motor home in Sanford when they were arrested early Saturday morning. Both were taken to York County Jail and will make their initial court appearances this week. Bail was set at $150,000 cash for Huff and $100,000 cases for Valley.

The charges against them were upgraded to aggravating charges, or more serious charges, because of the quantity of drugs seized and because they possessed a firearm, police said.

During a search of the motor home, agents seized 3.8 pounds of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that has been the biggest driver of opioid deaths in Maine for the last few years, 188 grams of cocaine and 40 grams of methamphetamine. Police also recovered nearly $20,000 in alleged drug profits.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs is $290,000, according to police.

