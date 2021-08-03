After their Annual Antique and Classic Boat and Car Show was canceled last summer due to the pandemic, The Mountainview Woodies Classic Boat Club is back and ready for action.

“Right up until two weeks ago, we didn’t even think we were going to have a show, just a parade. But with Maine opening up, in particular with outdoor events, the town of Naples was very good about it,” said Rick Filiau, vice president of the Mountainview Woodies Club.

Kicking off the events at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, is a cruise on Brandy Pond, eventually heading to Sebago Cove, Mud Pond, Frye Island and the sandbar.

The following day, there will be a cruise beginning at 10 a.m. on Long Lake to Harrison. On Thursday, Aug. 12, another cruise will begin at 10 a.m. on Brandy Pond and head to the Dingley Islands and Jordan Bay, as well as Frye Island and the sandbar.

The 28th Annual Antique and Classic Boat and Car Show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Naples Town Docks.

“I think it’s getting back to a little bit of normalcy,” Filiau said. “People are itching to get out and all the boat owners are (too).”

More information about the club and the event can be found at mountainviewwoodies.org/aboutus.

