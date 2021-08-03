BANGOR — There’s no evidence to support claims that Central Maine Power parent company Avangrid is violating its permit requirements while clearing a path for a transmission line in western Maine, the Maine Department of Environmental Protection said.
DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim responded to claims by four lawmakers who visited an area where work was being conducted and cited irregularities.
“The department will continue to monitor corridor construction activities, but there is no evidence before the department at this time that the licensees are in violation of the order or that warrants suspension of the license,” she wrote.
Sen. Rick Bennett, who was one of the four legislators to visit the corridor, known as New England Clean Energy Connect, or NECEC, told the Bangor Daily News that the agency’s response is a “classic example of government not working the way it’s supposed to.”
“This is deeply disappointing, but not surprising,” said Bennett, R-Oxford.
The 145-mile (233-kilometer) power line project dubbed the New England Clean Energy Connect would serve as a conduit for up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to reach the New England power grid.
Much of it follows existing utility corridors but a new section is being cut through 53 miles (85 kilometers) of woods to reach the Canadian border.
Work resumed this week after tree-clearing was halted for two months to protect a federally endangered bat.
Critics who claim the new portion would destroy wilderness and wildlife habitat collected enough signatures to force a referendum this fall.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Business
State regulators launch probe of number shortage in 207 area code
-
Business
Tyson Foods will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated by November
-
Cops & Courts
Hermon man charged with manslaughter in crash that killed 10-year-old son
-
Nation & World
Investigation finds NY Gov. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women
-
Times Record
Senter Fund soliciting grant requests from nonprofits
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.