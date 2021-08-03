The Maine Department of Transportation is warning drivers about prolonged traffic delays on the Bayview Street Bridge in Yarmouth that could last up to eight minutes.
Construction crews, who have been working on the bridge for several months, are planning to place a new bridge deck on the bridge on Wednesday between 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to a news release issued by the MDOT. Delays could last up to eight minutes to allow concrete trucks to move in and out of the construction area.
The Bayview Street Bridge carries Bayview Street traffic over I-295, but Wednesday’s planned bridge work should not impact drivers on that highway. In March, the MDOT began work to replace the bridge deck, adding a sidewalk on the south side of the bridge, and increasing the height of the bridge rail on both sides.
CPM Constructors of Freeport was hired to repair the bridge. The project will cost $1.6 million. Traffic on the bridge has and will continue to be restricted to one lane through September. Two lanes of traffic will return sometime in early September, with the project completion date set for early November.
