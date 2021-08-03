Forbes recently recognized Bath Savings as one of America’s Best-in-State Banks for 2021. As part of its fourth annual ranking, Forbes and its research partner Statista, surveyed nearly 25,000 customers in the U.S. for opinions on their current and former banking relationships.

Financial institutions were scored on overall recommendations and satisfaction, as well as five subdimensions (trust, terms and conditions, branch services, digital services, and financial advice). Of the 4,978 FDIC-insured banks in America, just 135 banks, or 2.7%, made the list.

“Exceptional service without exception has always been our goal at Bath Savings,” Bath Savings President and CEO Glenn Hutchinson said. “We strive to exceed the expectations of our customers, our communities and ourselves, and we’re grateful that our customers have chosen to recognize us as one of the best banks in Maine.”

