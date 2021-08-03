Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights between Portland and Miami this winter as part of its growing footprint at the Portland International Jetport.
Frontier will offer flights to Miami three days a week starting in November, the company said Tuesday in a news release. It also flies between Portland and nine other cities in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The airline started service to Portland in 2018.
“We are thrilled that throughout the past year Frontier continues to grow their presence at the Jetport,” said Airport Director Paul Bradbury in a news release. “Their flights are targeting high-demand destinations that are in season while providing convenient, nonstop service.”
Several airlines have added new routes from Portland and other smaller travel destinations in recent months, as vacation travel has largely recovered but business travel has not.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Nation & World
Sen. Collins, colleagues behind bipartisan public works bill show off their work
-
Sports
With integrity of the game at stake, NHL quickly responds to Evander Kane betting allegations
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Panthers receiver carted off; player who hit him kicked out and cut
-
Olympics
Olympics roundup: Mensah-Stock’s gold in wrestling the first for a Black U.S. woman
-
Lakes Region Weekly
Annual Antique and Classic Boat and Car Show next week in Naples
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.