Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines will offer nonstop flights between Portland and Miami this winter as part of its growing footprint at the Portland International Jetport.

Frontier will offer flights to Miami three days a week starting in November, the company said Tuesday in a news release. It also flies between Portland and nine other cities in Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Georgia. The airline started service to Portland in 2018.

“We are thrilled that throughout the past year Frontier continues to grow their presence at the Jetport,” said Airport Director Paul Bradbury in a news release. “Their flights are targeting high-demand destinations that are in season while providing convenient, nonstop service.”

Several airlines have added new routes from Portland and other smaller travel destinations in recent months, as vacation travel has largely recovered but business travel has not.

