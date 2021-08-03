BANGOR — A Maine man has been charged with manslaughter for a crash killed his 10-year-old son and injured his wife last summer.
Stephen Fiddie, 50, of Hermon, was on drugs when he crashed a minivan into a building in Bangor on Aug. 20, 2020, prosecutors said. His son, Micah, was taken to the hospital, where he died. His wife was seriously injured.
Fiddie made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail and placed under house arrest, the Bangor Daily news reported.
A phone number for Fiddie couldn’t be located. He didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.
