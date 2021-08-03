SALES

244 Western Avenue Association LLC purchased a 12,463 SF retail/medical office building at 260 Western Ave., South Portland. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Longfellow Property Development LLC purchased a 1,260-SF commercial building at 211 Valley St., Portland. Joe Malone, CCIM/SIOR and Jennifer Small, Malone Commercial Brokers; Thomas Moulton, The Dunham Group.

Lakeside Concrete Cutting & Abatement Professionals purchased a ±2.55-acre development parcel on US Rt. 1, Cumberland. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers.

SIMS, LLC purchased a ±9.10-acre development parcel in Brunswick Landing, Brunswick. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company; Debrah Yale, Benchmark Real Estate.

JH Holdings LLC purchased the ±19,893-SF Poland Crossing shopping center at 1385 Maine St., Poland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Patrick Casalinova and Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams Realty.

ESP Bangor Hannaford, LLC purchased a ±63,000-SF retail shopping center at 773 Stillwater Ave., Bangor. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company.

EAT Holdings at Lisbon Street purchased a ±34,804-SF office/retail building at 152-168 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company; Craig Church, Magnusson Balfour Commercial and Business Brokers.

ASM Properties LLC purchased a 6-unit multifamily property at 47 Deering St, Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Jamie Lippman purchased an 8,286 SF, 6-building at 5-7, 9-13 Whites Bridge Rd., Windham. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

PJMJ, LLC purchased 41 Dynamic Dr. (Lot 12), Scarborough. Greg Hastings, SIOR and Tom Dunham, SIOR, The Dunham Group; Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Joy Real Estate of Windham II LLC purchased a 2,772 SF retail building at 816 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Katie Allen, Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

10 Exchange Holdings/Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC has sold an investment property at 72 Foreside Rd., Falmouth. David Banks.

33 NexGen, LLC purchased 1,344 SF of retail/office space at 33 Yarmouth Crossing Dr., Yarmouth. Sam LeGeyt, The Dunham Group; Matt Cardente, Cardente Commercial Brokers.

Benjamin St. John purchased a 26,229 SF office/retail building at 66 Front St., Bath. Sylas Hatch and TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Coastal Auto Parts, Inc. purchased a ±45,750-SF industrial building at 200 Sylvan Rd., Bangor. Nick Luca, The Boulos Company; David Hughes and Bev Uhlenhake, Epstein Commercial Real Estate.

Brookwood Capital Partners, LLC purchased a 21,056 SF shopping plaza at 102 Main St., Mexico. Peter Gwilym and Mac Simpson; Porta & Co.

Mammoth Acquisition Company, LLC purchased a ±5.5-acre lot at 1410 Main St., Sanford. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; John Gendron, Gendron Commercial Brokers.

773 Post Road Wells LLC purchased a ±1.22-acre property with 11 motel units, 7 cottages and one residential home at 733 Post Rd., Wells. Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers; Jeremy Reynolds, Anne Erwin Sotheby’s International.

ETHER LLC purchased a ±4,900-SF commercial building on ±2.19 acres at 649 Elm St., Biddeford. Michael Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Isaiah Walker purchased two multi-unit buildings totaling ±3,650 SF at 5 Union Ave., Old Orchard Beach. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers David Dunn, The Real Estate.

AG207 purchased a multifamily portfolio in Biddeford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Tyler Fournier, Caldwell Banker Realty Saco.

RSP Portland Road 1 LLC purchased a ±12,000-SF retail/office investment building at 937 Portland Rd., Saco. Karen Rich and Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers; Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

4A Property, LLC purchased a ±12,648-SF office building at 108 Main St., Biddeford. Brandon Mitchell, Malone Commercial Brokers; Roslind Anton, EXP Realty.

Holden Real Estate purchased a 19,694-SF historic downtown building at 129 Main St., Biddeford. Josh Soley and Frank Carr, Maine Realty Advisors.

LEASES

Office

The Children’s Center leased ±3,180 SF of office space at 1006 Forest Ave., Portland. John Doyon and Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Dr. Jane McNally renewed ±935 SF of medical office space at 650 Brighton Ave., Portland. John Doyon, CCIM, Malone Commercial Brokers.

David Radmore leased ±1,200 SF of office space at 55 Bell St., Portland. Mike Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers; Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

NRT New England, LLC has leased 2,590 SF of office space at 167 Fore St., Portland. Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC; TC Haffenreffer, The Dunham Group.

Knack Factory LLC leased ±1,654 SF of office and video production space at 506 Main St., Westbrook. Mike Anderson, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Spectrum Northeast, LLC leased ±32,389 SF of office space at 901 Washington Ave., Portland. Drew Sigfridson, SIOR, The Boulos Company; Marcie Patchett, CBRE.

Insight-Premier Health LLC leased ±4,332 SF of office space at 600 Turner St., Auburn. Mark Malone, Malone Commercial Brokers; Frankie Richie, Transwestern, LLC; and Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Dextrous Creative LLC leased ±632 of office space at 217 Commercial St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Spurwink expanded their office footprint by 3,560 SF at Bayside Center, 60-62 Elm St., Portland. Samantha Marinko and Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company; Nate Stevens and Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Quality Care Access leased 2,329 SF of office space at Atlantic Place in South Portland. John Finegan, The Boulos Company; Samantha Marinko and Greg Boulos, The Boulos Company.

Miri Capital Management LLC leased ±1,013 SF of office space at 100 Commercial St., Portland. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers.

Special Olympics Maine, Inc. leased 2,794 SF of office space at 525 Main St., South Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group; Chris Romano, The Boulos Company.

First Command Financial Services leased 1,000 SF of office space at 206 US Rt. Gr 1, Scarborough. Frank O’Connor, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Town of Scarborough renewed their lease of 13,000 SF of office space at 418 Payne Rd., Scarborough. Katie Allen and Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR, The Dunham Group.

Blackbear Support Services leased 1,530 SF of office space at 217 Main St., 3rd Floor, Lewiston. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.; Chad Sylvester, Androvise Realty.

Coastal Community Care, LLC leased 2,903 SF of office space at 95 Main St., 1st Floor, Auburn. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Demers Food Group, Inc. leased 1,073 SF of office space at 95 Main St., 2nd Floor, Auburn. Tim Millett, Porta & Co.

Cross Insurance renewed its lease at 15 Starrett Dr., Belfast. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors.

Treworgy and Baldacci leased ±4,020 SF of office space at 1896 Lisbon St., Lewiston. Nick Lucas, The Boulos Company.

Rune Acupuncture leased 576 of office space at Pineland Center in New Gloucester. John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

Retail

The Maine Pet Co LLC dba Uncommon Paws LLC leased ±1,800 SF of retail space at 19 Exchange St., Portland. Peter Harrington, Malone Commercial Brokers; Cheri Bonawitz, CCIM and Karen Rich, Malone Commercial Brokers.

The Spot leased 800 SF of retail space at 360 Cumberland Ave., Portland. Josh Soley, Maine Realty Advisors; John Golden, Engel and Volkers.

Maine Artists Collective, LLC has leased 2,366 SF at 18 Exchange Street, Portland. Jack Orne and Steve Baumann, Compass Commercial Brokers, LLC.

Fiore Interiors has leased ±1,800 SF of retail space at Lower Falls Landing, 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth. Mike Cobb, Colliers International; Jessica Estes and John Finegan, The Boulus Company.

Nighthawk’s Kitchen has leased ±1,500 SF of retail space at the new Mast Landing Brewery location at Freeport Crossing, Freeport. John Finegan, The Boulos Company.

M.A. Storck leased ±605 SF of retail space at 32 Main St., Freeport. Greg Boulos and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Kevin Fletcher, Keller Williams Realty.

AAA Northern New England leased ±3,000 SF of retail space at 197 Civic Center Dr., Augusta. Cameron Foster, The Boulos Company; Adie Jessup and Jason Ward, Cushman & Wakefield; and Nick Margitza, WS Development.

Thai With Us leased ±1,656 SF of restaurant space at 75 Airport Rd., Augusta. Chris Paszyc, CCIM, SIOR and Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company.

Industrial

Saif K Auto LLC leased 2,250 SF of industrial space at 141 Main St., South Portland. Tom Moulton, CCIM, SIOR and Katie Allen, The Dunham Group.

Battery Steele Brewing leased ±4,610 SF of industrial/warehouse space at 60 Gray Rd., Falmouth. Jon Rizzo, The Boulos Company.

Toni’s Touch Beauty Supply, LLC leased ±2,888 SF of industrial space at 809 Portland Rd., Saco. Nate Stevens and Samantha Marinko, The Boulos Company; Noah Stebbins, The Boulos Company.

Ace Hardware Corporation leased ±1,500 SF of industrial space at 170 John Roberts Rd., South Portland. Joseph Italiaander, The Boulos Company; Roxane Cole, Roxane Cole Commercial Real Estate, LLC; and Todd C. Schaefer, J.L.L.

