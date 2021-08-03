The Maine Mariners didn’t have to look far to find a new head coach.

Ben Guite, a former captain and assistant coach at the University of Maine, will take over from Riley Armstrong, who is moving from the ECHL to the American Hockey League as an assistant with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the top minor league affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Mariners made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Guite, 43, was a member of the UMaine coaching staff from 2013-21 and served briefly as the interim head coach after the death of long-time coach Red Gendron in April.

Armstrong, who also served as an assistant general manager with the Mariners, guided the franchise through its first two seasons in Portland. The team missed the playoffs in 2019 after a 37-32-3 record and was 32-26-4 and poised for a postseason run in March 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic forced a league-wide shutdown.

After sitting out last winter, the Mariners are preparing to return to action in October. They will do so under the direction of the Guite, a member of the Black Bears’ 1999 national championship team who went on to play 13 seasons of professional hockey and made his NHL debut with the Boston Bruins.

The Mariners recently signed a three-year affiliation agreement with the Bruins.

“We are thrilled to bring on Ben as the second head coach in Mariners history,” said Danny Briere, team president and governor, in a prepared statement. “He has a wealth of experience in professional hockey from his playing career, and an established connection with the state of Maine as both a player and a coach. His ability to recruit talent will translate well to the ECHL and we look forward to Ben helping us continue to build on the winning culture we’ve established here.”

In addition to Guite, the Mariners announced the hiring of Terrence Wallin as an assistant coach. Wallin, 29, played for the Mariners and tied for the team lead in goals in their most recent season, with 23.

Wallin replaces Anthony Bohn, who is currently head coach of the El Paso Rhinos of the North American Hockey League.

This story will be updated.

