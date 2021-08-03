Mid Coast Hospital has announced that Tricia Olson has been promoted to director of the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Respiratory Therapy. Olson will provide direction for the overall growth and development of the department.

Olson has served as a nurse in the ICU since 2009, and held a key role in the ICU as a unit coordinator since 2017. ”She has been instrumental in Mid Coast Hospital’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, providing hands-on, compassionate care to patients and families impacted by the virus,” according to a statement from the hospital.

“Tricia’s institutional knowledge and her love for Mid Coast Hospital were a natural fit for this leadership role,” Chief Nursing Officer Kristin Anthony said. “Her expertise and dedication to nursing and patient care help us to provide the caring and healing environment that Mid Coast Hospital is so well known for.”

Olson replaces Morgan Moores who was a member of the ICU team for more than a decade, according to the statement. Moores transitioned to Manager of Mid Coast Cardiology in late May.

“Morgan’s leadership in the ICU was unparalleled and we thank her immensely for her years of service providing exceptional care to our community,” Anthony said.

