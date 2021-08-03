The New York Knicks turned to a sharpshooting Frenchman with their biggest move in free agency, agreeing to sign Evan Fournier to a four-year deal worth as much as $78 million.

Fournier, 28, slots in as New York’s starting two-guard and provides the Knicks with a playmaker who can drain 3s at a high volume. Still, Fournier, who spent most of his career with the Orlando Magic, isn’t the type of star to push the Knicks into title contention.

The fourth year on Fournier’s contract is a team option, according to ESPN.

After the Knicks emerged unexpectedly as the fourth seed last season, they entered free agency with the most cap space in the NBA, with roughly $54 million. Then the Knicks used most of it to re-sign their own players: Derrick Rose for three years, $43 million; Alec Burks for three years, $30 million; and Nerlens Noel for three years, $32 million.

Fournier is potentially the jewel of the group and has a connection to Knicks GM Scott Perry, who was part of the Magic executive staff that traded for Fournier in 2014.

Fournier’s career has been up-and-down but probably peaked in 2019-20 when he averaged 18.5 points on 47% shooting. He was traded to Boston at the deadline last season, but played just 16 games after contracting COVID-19. The Knicks passed last season on trading for Fournier, whose cost to the Celtics was only two second-round picks.

Fournier has never been out of the first round in his career and shot just 37% in 19 playoff games.

LAKERS: The Lakers kept adding to their free-agent haul, agreeing to deals with forward Carmelo Anthony and guard Malik Monk, according to multiple people who are not authorized to speak publicly.

Anthony essentially broke his news on social media, posting a two-second video with ME70, with the seven turning into the Lakers’ L logo.

Anthony and Lakers star LeBron James are longtime friends and have wanted to be teammates, but their illustrious career paths never crossed.

Now they get their chance after Anthony agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers. The contract can’t be signed until the NBA’s new business year opens Friday at noon. Until then, teams and players can only agree to terms.

The Lakers agreed to terms with four free agents on Monday, including center Dwight Howard. They also have deals set with 3-and-D wings Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore and Wayne Ellington.

76ERS: Andre Drummond agreed to a one-year, veteran minimum deal.

This move gives the Sixers two centers with All-Star credentials. Joel Embiid is a four-time All-Star and this past season’s MVP runner-up. Drummond is a two-time All-Star who also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season.

TIMBERWOLVES-CAVALIERS: The Cavaliers filled one of their biggest needs, acquiring veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Cleveland sent forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash to Minnesota for the 30-year-old Rubio, who has spent 10 years in the NBA.

WARRIORS: Stephen Curry agreed to a four-year, $215 million contract extension to remain in Golden State through 2026, a league source confirmed.

Curry will make $45.8 million for the 2021-22 season and extend his contract for four more years, guaranteeing him $261 million over the next five seasons. Curry will make $48 million in 2022-23, $51.9 million in 2023-24, $55.7 million in 2024-25 and $59.6 million in 2025-26.

By signing this extension, Curry, 33, will play for the Warriors through the rest of his prime and his age 38 season. Since being drafted seventh overall out of Davidson, Curry has spent all 12 years of his career in Golden State, where he helped establish a dynasty with five straight NBA finals runs. Longtime teammates Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are signed through the 2023-24 season.

