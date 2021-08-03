A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men’s and women’s final fours at the same site and offering financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs.
The review by Kaplan Hecker & Fink LLP had been highly anticipated. The firm was hired in March after the NCAA failed to provide equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.
“With respect to women’s basketball, the NCAA has not lived up to its stated commitment to ‘diversity, inclusion and gender equity among its student-athletes, coaches and administrators,’” the report concludes.
Among other things, female players, coaches and staff criticized the NCAA for not initially providing a full weight training area for the women’s teams in San Antonio earlier this year, noting the men’s teams did not have the same problem in and around Indianapolis.
Because of the the pandemic, the NCAA made the unusual move of playing the entire men’s and women’s basketball tournaments at two sites this year.
This story will be updated
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Cops & Courts
Massachusetts man pleads guilty to aggravated assault in coworker’s death
-
Nation & World
British navy warns of ‘potential hijack’ of asphalt tanker ship off UAE coast
-
Nation & World
Iceberg wall collapses at Titanic Museum in Tennessee
-
Sports
NCAA gender equity investigation recommends holding men’s and women’s final fours at same site
-
Business
Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine, joins new company
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.