SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.

Coach Matt Rhule said Kirkwood has movement in his legs and is not feeling pain from what he called an “unacceptable” hit by rookie cornerback J.T. Ibe.

“It’s obviously precautionary and we will wait and see after he’s looked at what exactly (the injury) is,” Rhule said after the team’s first padded practice. “That was just the early signs. … I’m anxious to see what they say.”

Rhule was clearly upset when talking about the play by Ibe. The collision halted practice for more than 10 minutes as the medical staff tended to Kirkwood on the field. Rhule gathered the players on an adjacent field and spoke to them while Kirkwood was placed in the ambulance.

“It’s completely unacceptable to do something like that,” Rhule said. “There are bang-bang plays that will happen and guys will hit the ground, but you can’t tee off on somebody. That’s not what we do and that is undisciplined by us and can’t happen.”

Rhule spoke just moments before it was announced the team had waived Ibe. The Panthers have not released a statement from Rhule or General Manager Scott Fitterer on the decision.

Ibe spent four seasons at Rice and two seasons at South Carolina and was trying to make the Panthers roster as an undrafted free agent. He had signed with Carolina in April.

Kirkwood twice broke his clavicle last season and was limited to one catch for 13 yards in one regular-season game. He played his first two seasons for the New Orleans Saints and also played for Rhule at Temple.

“It’s a sad, sad part of the game and we have to do a better job of taking care of each other out here,” Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold said. “It was a hard lesson that we learned today.”

COLTS: Three-time All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson was added to the injury list Tuesday after suffering the same foot injury as new quarterback Carson Wentz, who had a fragment from the metatarsal bone removed Monday. Nelson was scheduled to undergo the same procedure with the same doctor Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Both are expected to miss five to 12 weeks, putting their availability for the Sept. 12 season opener against Seattle in jeopardy.

There was one significant difference in the diagnosis: Wentz’s injury appeared to be the result of an old injury that flared up when he planted his foot for a throw last Thursday while Nelson’s, Coach Frank Reich said, appeared to be the result of a condition he was born with. He got hurt Monday when a teammate apparently stepped on his foot.

Nelson didn’t miss a start in his first three NFL seasons while earning All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors every year. Nelson is widely regarded as the NFL’s most dominant guard and has been a key component in making Indy’s offensive line one of the league’s best since General Manager Chris Ballard traded back three spots and selected Nelson at No. 6 overall pick in 2018.

JETS: Offensive lineman Cameron Clark was taken to a hospital by ambulance after injuring his neck during practice Tuesday.

The team had no immediate word on his status. The 23-year-old Clark, a fourth-round draft pick last year out of Charlotte, went down during team drills. He didn’t appear to be moving before trainers and medical personnel rushed to him.

Coach Robert Saleh was unclear how the injury occurred. He said the team doctors told him Clark did have “some” movement, but “as far as the details and all that stuff, we’re going to wait for further evaluation.” Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance at the side of the field.

TEXANS: Deshaun Watson missed practice on Tuesday for the first time since Houston Texans’ camp began, but Coach David Culley refused to explain why.

“Nothing new on Deshaun,” he said.

Watson was on the field for the team’s first five practices but only participated in individual drills while the other three quarterbacks took snaps during team drills. On Tuesday that changed when he did not take the field when the team donned pads for the first time this year and he was not seen during the almost two-hour practice.

Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March. Houston police and the NFL are investigating the allegations, but no charges have been filed.

When pressed about why Watson was absent from practice after being out there every other day, Culley refused to provide any details.

“As I’ve said before, we’re day-to-day with him,” Culley said. “The only thing that’s changed from the standpoint of that is that we make a decision day-to-day based on what’s best for our football team and I’m going to leave it at that.”

Watson still wishes to be traded and reported to training camp solely to avoid being fined. He would have faced fines of $50,000 a day if he didn’t report.

RAMS: Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford stopped passing after hitting the thumb of his throwing hand on the helmet of a defensive player near the end of Monday’s practice. Coach Sean McVay is hopeful it is nothing serious.

Stafford was looked at by trainers but did not resume throwing in practice. He was able to grip a towel and his helmet, which is why McVay was hopeful.

“I think he’ll be OK. We’ll just see what happens. That’s part of the game,” McVay said.

The thumb is the same one that Stafford had surgery on during the offseason after he played most of the second half of last season with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in the thumb.

