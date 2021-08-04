Buxton is hosting big doings Saturday, Aug. 7, with a car show, lawn sale, parade, Mallett Brothers Band concert and fireworks.

The town is pulling together to celebrate its Community Day/Dorcas Fest, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic. It’s all happening at Tory Hill, at the intersection of routes 202 and 112.

Dorcas Society of Hollis and Buxton, a women’s charitable group, sponsors the festival portion of the celebration. Society President Catherine Lamson said last year’s cancellation was “very disappointing. This year is more important than ever.”

“We expect hundreds of people over the course of the day,” Dorcas Society member Jane McCarthy said.

The Dorcas Dash, a 5K road race, gets it all off and running at 8 a.m. along with the free Cars & Coffee Show on the floral grounds of the Royal Brewster Mansion, owned by Richard and Beverly Atkinson.

Registration is not required for show cars and Lamson is expecting about 80 vehicles.

The Brewster barn will be open with Beverly Atkinson, assisted by Karen Palmer, offering door prizes, free cookies and candy for children. Ice cream cones will be available for $1.

The lawn sale at Tory Hill Church opens at 9 a.m. with musician Bob Costigan entertaining on the church steps before and after the parade.

The town parade with Fire Chief Nathan Schools as grand marshal, begins at 11 a.m. and features vintage vehicles, bands, community and business floats, Scout groups, public safety units and Maine pageant winners.

Parade organizer John Myers said 57 registrations representing more than 100 entrants will honor Maine’s 2020 bicentennial, and registrations were still coming in this week.

The parade proceeds to Main Street and Route 112, ending at Tory Hill. Buxton Police are advising through traffic to consider alternate routes.

The event will offer plenty of food. The church will serve up hot dogs, chips, drinks and salads on the church lawn. Dorcas Society will sell hot dogs and hamburgers at the Brewster grounds.

McCarthy, assisted by Jane Charron, will tend the goody table hosted by the Dorcas Society at the church and the Brewster Mansion. They’ll offer homemade cookies and pastries. “Come early for sticky buns,” McCarthy advised.

Dorcas member Sharon House will sell society raffle tickets.

The Mallett Brothers will entertain at 6 p.m. at the mansion. The 400 tickets offered online are sold out, but a limited number will be available at the gate.

The Narragansett Number One Foundation sponsors fireworks at dusk, capping a full day of celebrations.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: