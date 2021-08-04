Former U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican who served two terms from Maine’s sprawling 2nd District, wants his old job back.

Poliquin announced Wednesday that he plans to challenge the Democrat who beat him in 2018, Lewiston Democrat Jared Golden.

“I can’t watch this anymore and sit on the sidelines,” he told WGAN radio Wednesday. “It’s just not who I am.”

Poliquin, who came up short in the nation’s first-ever ranked choice voting congressional race but has never admitted that he lost, said he aims “to bring Maine common sense and sanity back to Washington.”

Poliquin, a 67-year-old developer from Oakland, is the third Republican to enter the 2022 race, following state Rep. Michael Perkins of Oakland and state Sen. Trey Stewart of Presque Isle.

Poliquin called Stewart, a 27-year-old law student, “a nice, young fellow” who has every right to run.

“It’ll be a competition. That’s what America is all about,” Poliquin told the Portland radio station.

Golden, 38, is considered among the more vulnerable Democratic incumbents heading into the contest, having won last year despite the district voting solidly in favor of the reelection of Donald Trump, a president that Golden voted twice to impeach.

Poliquin said in a prepared statement that Golden and other Democrats are pushing America toward socialism.

He recited a list of issues where he insisted Democrats are heading in the wrong direction, from security on the Mexican border to spurring inflation with “out-of-control spending.”

The former congressman said that Golden “enables people like Nancy Pelosi to be speaker” and his presence in the House makes it easier for Democrats to pass legislation that he said is “pushing this country so far to the left.”

Margaret Reynolds, campaign manager for Golden’s reelection bid, said in a prepared statement that “Mainers know Congressman Golden and they know that he has spent his time in Congress laser-focused on getting things done for his constituents. From laying the groundwork for the bipartisan infrastructure deal to fighting pharmaceutical companies to protect good mill jobs in the County to securing legislation to support thousands of shipbuilding jobs at BIW, Congressman Golden is busy getting things done for folks across the 2nd District.”

“Mainers also know Bruce Poliquin,” Reynolds said. “He’s still the guy voters rejected in 2018. Nothing has changed about him since then, and if he receives the GOP nomination, Jared will look forward to the rematch. In the meantime, the congressman remains focused on doing the job the way it’s supposed to be done.”

Republicans have had a hard time finding ways to knock Golden effectively, as shown a recent attack ad that blamed him for failing to stop browntail moths, which have been in Maine for more than 120 years.

Poliquin, who typically resides in an oceanside mansion in Georgetown, said this year he’ll go into the race with his eyes wide open about ranked-choice voting, but in his radio interview he continued to maintain that he won the 2018 race.

“Head-to-head, you know, I beat Golden in 2018, and God willing, I will do it again next year,” Poliquin said.

In fact, Poliquin lost the race by more than 3,500 votes. It was the first time since 1916 that an incumbent in Maine’s 2nd District went down to defeat.

Poliquin, a former state treasurer, sat out the 2020 election, when Golden beat Lisbon Republican Dale Crafts, because, he said, he wanted to spend more time with his ailing parents.

Last month, he disclosed plans to turn the site of a former cannery on Bowery Street in Bath into housing and a public park. He said envisioned the $500,000 homes he plans to construct would be for seniors looking to downsize, young families and Bath Iron Works employees.

Poliquin, a former Wall Street investment manager, has an adult son whom he raised after his wife and father-in-law drowned. The Harvard University graduate is also divorced.

The Republican primary is slated to take place nearly a year from now on June 14, 2022. It will be decided by ranked-choice voting. The general election will take place in November 2022.

The election next year is likely to prove a barnbuster, with former Gov. Paul LePage angling to take on his Democratic successor, Janet Mills. Poliquin first won his congressional seat in 2014 in a year when LePage sought reelection as governor. Poliquin lost the seat the year that Mills captured the Blaine House.

The 2nd District is the largest east of the Mississippi River and one of the most rural districts in the country, dotted with small towns and heavily forested. Its economy relies on forestry, fishing and federal government checks to its older-than-average population.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: