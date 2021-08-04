As we alluded to last week, August is vacation month for many business leaders, teachers and area employees. Though our seasonal businesses may not have a moment to spare, many other businesses do make sure their employees take some time off in August. With school coming back in-person for many families this fall, this August will likely be busier than ever as family’s have one last hurrah.

This month we’ll be highlighting some things you can do with your friends and family on your staycation. Some of these are one-of-a-kind events while others are activities that you may not have thought of. Here they are in no particular order:

Music on Those Summer Nights

Besides bars and small stages having particular artists performing at their indoor venues, we also have numerous free outdoor concerts in our region. I repeat this constantly in the summer, but it also bears repeating because so few areas of the State can claim this, but from Independence Day to Labor Day we have free live music in our region six days a week.

Tuesdays: Bath, Library Gazebo, 7 p.m.

Wednesdays: Brunswick, Music on the Mall, 6 p.m.

Thursdays: Wiscasset, Alive on the Common, 6 p.m. (through Aug. 12)

Thursdays: Harpswell, Bandstand by the Sea, 6 p.m.

Fridays: Bath, Library Gazebo, 7 p.m.

Saturdays: Bath, Waterfront Park, 6 p.m.

Sundays: Bowdoinham, Mailly Park, 6 p.m.

Bowdoin International Music Festival via Zoom

If you love music, you may already know that Bowdoin International Music Festival is happening this year, but for those that don’t you need to check this out. Instead of welcoming patrons to their venues on the Bowdoin College campus, the festival is streaming all performances online (even though many are happening right here in town). It’s a great way to keep COVID-safe while also bringing the beautiful classical music to all of us.

If you don’t know, the festival has internationally renowned artists and young prodigies who dazzle every year with their excellence. According to their website, the live-streaming of performances has been far-reaching highlighting 80 artist performances to 113 countries. They perform almost daily, and sometimes several performances daily, so rather than scrolling through Netflix, or re-watching a movie you’ve seen a dozen times, maybe pop on a concert tonight.

Check out the details at bowdoinfestival.org

Maine State Music Theatre Returns in August

Maine State Music Theatre, which was recently named the Theatre Company of the Decade during the Maine Broadway Equity Awards (along with nine other awards), is returning with more shows in August to the Pickard Theater in Brunswick, and you should check them out. These shows are all a part of either the 2021 Concert Series or the 2021 Theatre for Young Audiences program.

The shows include:

Stars of MSMT #2, Aug. 4-5. Several favorite performers over the last several years return to Pickard Theater for a two-night show singing some of their favorite songs. Performers for this show starred in previous productions of “Sophisticated Ladies,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Seven Brides for Seven Brothers” and “Les Misérables.”

Welcome Home, Aug. 8-9. This is a two-night celebration of song and dance and gets to the heart of why we love musical theater. Expect to see more of your favorite performers and prepare to be amazed at the great talent MSMT brings to the region.

2021 Children’s Beauty & the Beast, Aug. 12. In this Robin and Clark version of the classic tale, an acting troupe is performing a Disney-esque production when everything goes wrong. It’s up to our young audience to save the day. Performances at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m..

Piano Men: The Music of Billy Joel and Elton John, Aug. 14-16. This show is a tribute to the music of Elton John and Billy Joel, featuring a 20-piece orchestra. There will be five performances of this show over the three days.

2021 Shrek, Jr., Aug. 19. This pared-down version of the classic tale combines elements of the film with elements of the beloved Broadway musical and is part of the Theatre for Young Audiences program. Performances at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Christine & Patsy: Together Again, Aug. 22, 23. This show has three performances over two days and features Christine Mild who wowed audiences in the 2017 production of “Always…Patsy Cline.” Mild returns to perform some of the hits from the show, as well as other Broadway favorites and some original songs too.

Maine State Music Theatre plays such a critical role in our communities throughout the year and especially in the summer. Take note of the performance dates and see just how busy the downtown shops and restaurants are before and after the performances. They are a catalyst to draw people to our area and it will be so nice to have that back this August. For all ticket information, log onto www.msmt.org or call the box office at (207) 725-8769.

Lastly, if you want to see other performances by Maine State Music Theatre talented artists save the date for the Aug. 25 Music on the Mall where they’ll be performing on the Brunswick Mall at 6 p.m., presented by the Brunswick Downtown Association.

Three Other Can’t Miss Family Activities

Reid State Park and Popham Beach are essential parts of a Midcoast summer for many people, yet for some ‘non-beach’ people it doesn’t come top of mind. Take note of how many Mainers visit our area for these two beaches and check it out yourself. Even if you don’t like to swim, a good walk on the beach is good for the soul.

Walking Trails in the Midcoast are very popular, and I wanted to remind you that we feature 10 local walking trails in our 2021 Eat Play Stay Chamber guide- use it to explore our region.

Finally, if you have social media at all, you must have seen some pictures of the gigantic, beautiful trolls at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. It’s well worth the trip to experience those in person.

Cory King is the executive director of the Southern Midcoast Maine Chamber.

