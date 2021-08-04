Maine State Music Theater will host its first Theatre for Young Audiences show of the season, with Robin and Clark’s reimagined “Beauty and the Beast,” at The Pickard Theater at 10 a.m., 1, 4, and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12.

In this Robin and Clark version of “Beauty and the Beast,” an acting troupe is putting on a Disney-esque production, but things are not going according to plan, and it’s up to the members of the audience to save the day.

It tells the adventures of the Beauty – Rose (Natalie Bellamy, Maggie McCown) – and the Beast – Chadwick (Kevin Lacey) – who once was a prince, as well as Beauty’s papa (Matthew Hakel), her silly sisters (Rebecca Carroll and Caroline Quinn), and all the other characters in an ageless story about love and beauty that comes from the heart.

The remainder of the ensemble is rounded out by characters that are familiar to anyone who has seen the Disney classic, such as Gaston (John Pletka), Mrs. Potts (Caroline Quinn), Lumiere (John Rouleau), Cogsworth (Matthew Hakel) and the Wardrobe (Rebecca Carroll). It also includes an announcer played by Mikayla Jane Clifford, and another familiar character – though not from this particular Disney classic – “Cindy,” played by local actors Sophia Scott (from Boothbay) and Lizzie Hall (from Yarmouth).

The show is directed by Curt Dale Clark, and stage managed by Kat Brown, with assistant stage manager Katy Sullivan. Music direction is by Ruchir Khazanchi, with choreography by Mikayla Jane Clifford. The visual and auditory aesthetics of the show are thanks to a talented group of designers, with lighting by Greg Carville, sound by Nate Dickson, costumes by Travis Grant, scenery by Betsy Puelle, and props by Meg Valentine.

