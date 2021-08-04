Maine Media Workshops + College has extended the deadline for submissions for the 2021 The Arnold Newman Prize for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture through next Wednesday, Aug. 11.
The $20,000 prize is awarded annually to a photographer whose work demonstrates “a compelling new vision in photographic portraiture,” according to a Maine Media Workshops news release. In addition to selecting a winner, the jury selects three finalists, all of whom are invited to participate in an exhibit at the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, Massachusetts. The prize is funded by the Arnold & Augusta Newman Foundation and administered by Maine Media Workshops + College.
This year the jury includes Daniella Zalcman, a Vietnamese-American documentary photographer based in New Orleans, multiple grant recipient of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, and fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation; Brent Lewis, a photo editor from Chicago now based in New York, who works at the New York Times and is the co-founder of Diversify Photo; and Lisa Volpe, associate curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.
For details about submitting work, visit mainemedia.edu/ANP. Recent past winners were Jon Henry from New York and Canadian photographer Louie Palu.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Arts & Entertainment
Rockland foundation offers $20,000 award to composers
-
Arts & Entertainment
Newman Prize photography contest deadline extended to Aug. 11
-
Arts & Entertainment
Maine’s new poet laureate is a small-town librarian who’s written 2 books of poems
-
Local Elections
Westbrook voters to consider ranked-choice voting in city elections
-
Nation & World
Biden administration plan will offer J&J vaccine to migrants
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.