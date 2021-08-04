Maine Media Workshops + College has extended the deadline for submissions for the 2021 The Arnold Newman Prize for New Directions in Photographic Portraiture through next Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The $20,000 prize is awarded annually to a photographer whose work demonstrates “a compelling new vision in photographic portraiture,” according to a Maine Media Workshops news release. In addition to selecting a winner, the jury selects three finalists, all of whom are invited to participate in an exhibit at the Griffin Museum of Photography in Winchester, Massachusetts. The prize is funded by the Arnold & Augusta Newman Foundation and administered by Maine Media Workshops + College.

This year the jury includes Daniella Zalcman, a Vietnamese-American documentary photographer based in New Orleans, multiple grant recipient of the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting, and fellow with the International Women’s Media Foundation; Brent Lewis, a photo editor from Chicago now based in New York, who works at the New York Times and is the co-founder of Diversify Photo; and Lisa Volpe, associate curator of photography at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

For details about submitting work, visit mainemedia.edu/ANP. Recent past winners were Jon Henry from New York and Canadian photographer Louie Palu.

