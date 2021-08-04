PORTLAND –

Theresa M. “T” Horton, 65, of Preble Street died Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Maine Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Theresa was born in Portland on Jan. 25, 1956, the daughter of the late John S. and Mary E. (Morris) Horton. She attended local schools and graduated from South Portland High School in the class of 1974 and then from Kennebec Vocational and Technical Institute.

Other than a few jobs in her early years, Theresa spent her entire working career at the Cumberland County Civic Center as an administrative assistant, a position she held for more than 40 years retiring in 2020. She also worked side jobs at the State Theatre, Port City Music Hall and the Portland Seadogs.

In her spare time, Theresa loved photography, traveling, reading, sports, especially the Boston Red Sox and the New England Patriots, scrap booking, arts and crafts and doing what her family referred to as “experimental cooking.” Theresa would think nothing of venturing off on her own to New York City to see a concert of Billy Joel or Bruce Springsteen, she loved the adventure. She loved meeting up with family and friends for breakfast or lunch, whenever she could. Theresa will be remembered as an unselfish, quiet person who always worried about others and cared deeply about everyone, especially her nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Mahoney and all of the nursing staff at Maine Medical Center CICU for the great care and love shown to Theresa while she was a patient there.

Theresa was predeceased by a sister, Patty Caselden, two brothers, Peter and Richard Horton. She is survived by five sisters, Margaret “Peggy” Marston of South Portland, Ann Horton of South Portland, Barbara and her husband Dana Williams of Yarmouth, Fifi and her husband Michael Vessey of Scarborough, and Cathy and her husband Cameron Boyd of Canada; two brothers, Michael and his wife Evelyn Horton of South Portland, and John Horton of Biddeford; many nieces and nephews.

Following Theresa’s wishes, all services will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 1024 Broadway, South Portland, Maine. To view Theresa’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Those who wish may make contributions in

Theresa’s memory to:

Maine Relay for Life at

https://secure.acsevents.org or:

consider organ donation

﻿

