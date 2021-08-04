TOKYO — Five years after its quest for a first Olympic gold medal was denied in the semifinals, the United States women’s volleyball team has returned to that stage after a relatively easy quarterfinal win.

The short-handed Americans overcame the absence of two starters to beat the Dominican Republic 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 on Wednesday and advance to the semifinals. The U.S. will play Serbia on Friday for a spot in the gold medal game in a rematch of a semifinal the Americans lost five years ago in Rio de Janeiro.

This marks the sixth time in the past eight Olympics that the U.S. has made it this far in the tournament but is still seeking its first gold in the sport. The U.S. won a medal at the past three Olympics, getting silver in 2008 and ’12 and bronze in 2016.

“This program has had great success over the years,” U.S. Coach Karch Kiraly said. “But we haven’t stood at the top of the podium yet. So our goal, our objective is always to try to do something that’s never been done before. But the opponent has a lot of say over how that works out. … There are great teams here who have the same objective. But we’re going to keep hurling ourselves at that door and try to break it down.”

That five-set loss to Serbia in 2016 after star middle blocker Foluke Akinradewo Gunderson left following the first set with a knee injury has served as fuel ever since and Kiraly’s crew is ready to try to avenge it.

The U.S. came into the quarterfinals short-handed with starters Jordyn Poulter and Jordan Thompson both sidelined by right ankle injuries. But both players have surprised Kiraly with how quickly they are recovering and could have played in an emergency.

“We knew that we had them available to play,” Kiraly said. “But we also knew if we could play without them, it’s nice to give them a couple of extra days to be confident in their ankle, to jump more at the net tomorrow in training and things like that.”

They weren’t missed against the Dominicans with fill-ins Micha Hancock and Annie Drews, who are part of a group of several first-time Olympians such as Thompson, Jordan Poulter, outside hitter Michelle Bartsch-Hackley and libero Justine Wong-Orantes that have had stellar tournaments so far. The mix of youth with experience in three-time Olympians such as Akinradewo Gunderson and captain Jordan Larson has been a good formula for the U.S.

“They’re playing like it’s any other tournament,” Akinradewo Gunderson said about her inexperienced teammates. “They’re playing with a lot of confidence and fearlessness. That is truly inspiring for me to see them just get after it. It’s easy maybe in big moments to shrink. I think everyone is being even bigger in the moment.”

SAILING

Mat Belcher and Will Ryan of Australia won the two-man dinghy event on Wednesday.

Belcher won gold at the London Olympics in 2012 in the 470 class and combined with Ryan to win the silver medal at Rio de Janeiro in 2016. Belcher and Ryan only had to finish the last race without penalty to clinch the gold medal.

Anton Dahlberg and Fredrik Bergstrom of Sweden won the silver medal and Spain’s Nicolas Rodriguez Garcia-Paz and Jordi Xammar took bronze.

The U.S. team of David Hughes and Stuart McNay finished ninth. Hughes is a former Yarmouth resident and University of Southern Maine grad who now lives in Miami. They finished fourth in the same race at the 2016 Olympics.

WEIGHTLIFTING

Lasha Talakhadze pumped everyone up with three world records on the final day of Olympic competition in weightlifting. The defending champion from Georgia lifted 223 kilograms in the snatch and 265kg in the clean and jerk for a total 488kg on Wednesday. All three figures broke his own world records in the over-109kg men’s superheavyweight category.

Ali Davoudi of Iran was left in second place by the vast margin of 47kg. Even Talakhadze’s starting lifts were more than anyone else attempted, which meant he had to lift three times back-to-back in each half of the competition.

Talakhadze immediately pledged to return for a third Olympic gold in 2024, and his feat in Tokyo raised the question of whether he could become the first man to lift the once undreamed-of total of 500kg.

“At this stage it would be risky, this 500, but I will try my utmost and I will do everything in order to set the nearest margin at least to that limit,” Talakhadze said through an interpreter.

Man Asaad of Syria took the bronze with a total 424kg for his country’s first medal since its civil war began a decade ago. Syria’s last Olympic medal in any sport was a boxing bronze in 2004.

SPRINTER LANDS IN POLAND

Belarusian Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who feared for her safety at home after criticizing her coaches on social media, flew into Warsaw on Wednesday night on a humanitarian visa after leaving the Tokyo Olympics, a Polish diplomat confirmed.

Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz said the 24-year-old athlete had arrived in the Polish capital after flying from Tokyo via Vienna, a route apparently chosen to confuse those who would endanger her safety. In a statement, the diplomat said he “wanted to thank all the Polish consular & diplomatic staff involved, who flawlessly planned and secured her safe journey.”

In a dramatic weekend standoff at the Tokyo Games, Tsimanouskaya said Belarus team officials tried to force her to fly home early after she criticized them, and some European countries stepped in to offer assistance.

It’s not clear what’s next for the runner – either in her sporting life or her personal one. Before she left Japan, she said she hoped to continue her running career but that safety was her immediate priority. Her husband fled Belarus shortly after his wife said she would not be returning, and Poland has also offered him a visa.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Madelene Sagstrom hit a tough pitch to 4 feet for par on the final hole, kept bogeys off her card on a day of searing heat for a 5-under 66 and took a one-shot lead over top-ranked Nelly Korda of the United States and Aditi Ashok of India.

The heat index topped 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.8 Celsius), and at that point caddies were allowed to remove their bibs.

“It’s hot, I’m not going to lie. It’s very hot,” Sagstrom said. “But it’s manageable. Most of us have been in Asia, played a lot of golf over here, so we know what to do. You drink a lot of water, you have cooling towels, umbrella, just maintaining the energy and not go crazy. I think at this point it’s harder for the caddies than it is for the players.”

No need to explain that to Lexi Thompson. She was walking up the 15th fairway when she said her caddie, Jack Fulghum, turned to her and said, “Do I look white to you?” “I didn’t really notice. But he just didn’t look good,” Thompson said. “I just want him to be healthy, that’s all.”

She had him sit down off the green and brought in Donna Wilkins, who works in player services for the LPGA Tour and is on the staff for Team USA at the Olympics. Thompson birdied three straight holes, closed with a bogey and shot 72.

Sagstrom managed just fine, opening with a 4-foot birdie, using her power to set up a two-putt birdie on the par-5 fifth and navigating a Kasumigaseki course that was drier and faster than it was for the men last week. Of her five birdies putts, the only one outside 10 feet was a 15-footer on the par-3 10th.

Korda, who reached No. 1 in the world by winning her first major six weeks ago at the Women’s PGA Championship, overcame a pair of early bogeys with enough birdies to not fall behind, and she eventually worked her way up the leaderboard with a 67.

