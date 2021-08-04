The Rockland-based Ellis-Beauregard Foundation is seeking applications for its annual Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award, which includes a $20,000 to commission a new orchestral work to be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra during the 2022-23 concert season.

Jurors are composers Augusta Read Thomas and Adam Schoenberg and conductor Mei-Ann Chen. For details and to apply, visit ellis-beauregardfoundation.org/compser-award. The deadline for applying is Sept. 15. A winner will be announced in December.

The Bangor Symphony recently announced plans to premiere commissioned works by inaugural recipient Reinaldo Moya and 2021 awardee Jessica Meyer during the upcoming season.

