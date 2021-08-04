The Rockland-based Ellis-Beauregard Foundation is seeking applications for its annual Ellis-Beauregard Foundation Composer Award, which includes a $20,000 to commission a new orchestral work to be performed by the Bangor Symphony Orchestra during the 2022-23 concert season.

Jurors are composers Augusta Read Thomas and Adam Schoenberg and conductor Mei-Ann Chen. For details and to apply, visit ellis-beauregardfoundation.org/compser-award. The deadline for applying is Sept. 15. A winner will be announced in December.

The Bangor Symphony recently announced plans to premiere commissioned works by inaugural recipient Reinaldo Moya and 2021 awardee Jessica Meyer during the upcoming season.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: