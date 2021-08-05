The Seashore Trolley Museum and Arundel Conservation Trust announced the organizations have joined forces for the museum’s annual Ice Cream Night on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

Visitors are invited to take a ride on the Seashore Trolley Museum’s heritage railroad in a vintage trolley from the early-1900s and enjoy an ice cream sundae, all while supporting the Arundel Conservation Trust.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 18, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Trolley rides depart at 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., followed by an ice cream sundae with all of the fixin’s. Eventbrite ticketholders are guaranteed a spot on a trolley for the departure time selected during the ticket ordering process. Tickets are $10 each (age 2 and younger admitted free) and can be purchased at https://icecreamnight.eventbrite.com or by calling 207-967-2800, ext. 104.

Meet volunteers from the trust, get updates on their work, and sign up to volunteer. Visitors have an opportunity to sign up for the the trust’s first Trail Fest run, scheduled for Sept. 25, and to learn about the new bike connection the trust is building to connect to the Eastern Trail.

“Arundel Conservation Trust is so grateful for this partnership,” said trust board member Joan Hull in a July 30 news release. “Fifty percent of proceeds from the Seashore Trolley Museum Ice Cream Night event will be donated to Arundel Conservation Trust to help fund the continuing work building multiuse trails throughout our community and preserving green space in Arundel.”

Ice Cream Night visitors can explore three car houses filled with restored trolleys and several other transit artifacts around its outdoor campus.

According to the news release, “The Seashore Trolley Museum’s world-renowned collection includes vehicles from almost every major city in the United States that had streetcar systems, as well as from across the world. From the omnibus to electric streetcars, buses, light rail vehicles and rapid transit cars, the Seashore Trolley Museum has got them all.

“If you would like to shop for a memento of your visit, stop at the Museum Store. Bring your dinner and enjoy the beautiful grounds and picnic areas before your ride and ice cream.”

If the event is not sold out online, tickets will be available for purchase at the door on the evening of the event. Masks are required while on the trolleys for everyone ages 5 and older regardless of vaccination status, in compliance with TSA security directive 1582/84-21-01. For more information, visit the Seashore Trolley Museum website.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous