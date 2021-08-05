A Caribou man driving the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike was killed early Thursday morning when his car crashed into a tractor-trailer truck, according to Maine State Police.

Police believe 29-year-old Caleb Ewing entered the turnpike in Kittery and was traveling north in the southbound lanes near Exit 2 at approximately 12:37 a.m. when he crashed into a truck hauling water. The truck driver was traveling south and tried unsuccessfully to avoid a collision with Ewing’s car, police said.

Ewing’s car struck the side of the truck, rupturing the fuel tank and spilling diesel onto the road. Ewing died at the scene, according to police.

The truck driver, 46-year-old Joshua Stone of Auburn, was not injured in the crash. The truck has extensive damage, police said.

Police continue to investigate the crash, including what factors may have contributed to Ewing driving in the wrong lane.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for hours while police investigated and crews removed the vehicles.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: