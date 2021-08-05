To the Community of Scarborough,

The Friends of the Scarborough Library are happy to announce BOOK SALE 2021!!! So many of you have expressed your hope that the sale would be held soon. We thank you for your patience and support.

Through the generosity of THE DOWNS, the sale will be held at the Grandstand at Scarborough Downs.

Entrance is on the Payne Road.

Please mark your calendars for the weekend of Sept. 10-12 and plan to attend.

The pre-sale for Members of the Friends will be Friday evening from 3 to 6 p.m. This is a great time to renew your membership or join the Friends. This is easy to do when visiting the Friends’ page of the Library’s website, www.scarboroughlibraryfriends.org.

Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are noon to 3 p.m.

We will have two areas this year: one for adults and another for children and young adults. The space at the Downs is large and will allow for physical distancing. To be respectful of the children and others in our community who are not able to be vaccinated, we will be following the Maine CDC guidelines: remain 6 feet apart and wear a mask in a crowded closed venue. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

The Friends is celebrating 50 years as a nonprofit organization. Our goal 50 years ago and to this day has remained the same. It is to support the public library in its ongoing mission to offer quality services to people of all ages. All proceeds from the sale will go to the Library.

Thank you to The Downs for the use of their venue and Scarborough Public Works for storing the thousands of sorted books and transporting them in readiness of the sale. We regret that donations cannot be accepted at this time. We will let you all know when donations are needed in preparation for next year’s sale.

Please come and be part of BOOK SALE 2021, a wonderful community event.

Kathy Markan, president

Friends of the Scarborough Library

