NESN broadcaster and former Red Sox second baseman Jerry Remy announced on Wednesday that he’s stepping away from the booth for more cancer treatment.

The 68-year-old Remy has been battling lung cancer on and off since 2008, often taking time away from the season to focus on his health.

Mike Monaco and Dennis Eckersley called Wednesday’s game without Remy in the booth.

After the Red Sox’ 4-1 win over the Tigers, manager Alex Cora started his press conference by dedicating the win to Remy.

“First things first,” Cora said. “I texted with Jerry before the game. He said, ‘Get ’em, let’s go.’ That (win) was for him. We’re going to miss him. We’re going to be fighting with him. I know you guys will, too. My prayers and thoughts, not only from me, but from the whole organization, are with the Rem Dog. I know he’s a fighter, and he’s going to be fine. We’re going to fight with him.”

Remy announced the news before Wednesday’s game via a statement from NESN.

“Dear Red Sox Nation,” he wrote. “I’d like to share that I’ll be stepping away from the NESN broadcast for the time being to undergo lung cancer treatment. As I’ve done before and will continue to do, I will battle this with everything I have.

“I am so grateful for the support from NESN, the Red Sox and all of you. I hope that I’ll be rejoining you in your living rooms soon. Lastly, I’d like to thank my medical team for all they’ve done for me throughout the treatment process.

“Yours Truly, Jerry.”

