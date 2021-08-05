HOUSTON — J.R. Richard, a huge, flame-throwing right-hander who spent 10 years with the Houston Astros before his career was cut short by a stroke, has died. He was 71.

The team announced his death on Thursday but did not provide any further details.

“Today is a sad day for the Houston Astros as we mourn the loss of one of our franchise icons, J.R. Richard,” the Astros said in a statement. “J.R. will forever be remembered as an intimidating figure on the mound and as one of the greatest pitchers in club history. He stood shoulder to shoulder with club icons Larry Dierker, Joe Niekro and Nolan Ryan, to form a few of the best rotations in club history.”

The 6-foot-8 Richard intimidated hitters with an effectively wild delivery, a fastball that often touched 100 mph and an almost unhittable breaking ball.

He was selected by the Astros with the second overall pick in the 1969 draft and struck out 15 batters in a complete-game win over the Giants in his major league debut on Sept. 5, 1971.

He pitched for Houston from 1971-80, going 107-71 with a 3.15 ERA and 76 complete games. Richard won a career-best 20 games in 1976, the first of four straight seasons with at least 18 wins.

In 1978 he became the first Astro to strike out 300 batters in a season when he led the majors with 303. The next year, he led the National League with a 2.71 ERA and fanned 313 to again lead the majors.

Richard was having a great season in 1980, posting a 10-4 record with a 1.96 ERA in the first half of the season and starting for the NL in the All-Star Game on July 30. Less than a month later, Richard suffered a major stroke that ended his career.

Richard, who was just 30 at the time, attempted a comeback, but was never able to make it back to the majors and was released by the Astros in 1984.

Enos Cabell, who played with Richard for six seasons, raved about his teammate and longtime friend.

“He was one of the greatest pitchers we ever had and probably would have been in the Hall of Fame if his career was not cut short,” he said. “On the mound, he was devastating and intimidating. Nobody wanted to face him. Guys on the other team would say that they were sick to avoid facing him. This is very sad news. He will be missed.”

Richard left his mark on the Astros’ record books and is tied for second in career ERA (3.15), third in strikeouts (1,493), fourth in complete games (76) and fifth in wins (107) and shutouts (19). He was inducted into the team’s inaugural Hall of Fame in 2019.

Richard fell on hard times after his career ended. A series of bad investments, failed businesses and a divorce left him penniless, and he was briefly homeless in the mid-90s.

He eventually got his life back on track and worked as a minister in his later years.

INDIANS: Soon to be known as Guardians, the Indians aren’t leaving home anytime soon.

Ending rampant speculation they would be relocating, the Indians agreed to a 15-year lease extension at Progressive Field, keeping them at their downtown ballpark through 2036 and perhaps longer.

The agreement, which still needs legislative approval, includes two additional five-year options that could make it a 25-year deal through 2046.

Also, the Indians are partnering with the city, Cuyahoga County and state to spend $435 million for renovations on the ballpark, which opened as Jacobs Field in 1994 but is now one of Major League Baseball’s oldest facilities.

YANKEES: Catcher Gary Sanchez became the latest Yankees player to test positive for the coronavirus after starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Gerrit Cole were sidelined by COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Manager Aaron Boone said the positive result for Sanchez came from a rapid test and the Yankees were awaiting the results of a PCR test.

After Monday’s game against Baltimore, Cole tested positive and was scratched from his scheduled start on the next day. Montgomery tested positive on Tuesday.

The three positive results occurred after the Yankees returned from playing six games against the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins in Florida, where COVID-19 cases are surging.

To replace Sanchez, Rob Brantly was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

THURSDAY’S GAMES

MARLINS 4, METS 2: Jorge Alfaro hit a tie-breaking RBI single in the eighth inning as Miami won at home.

New York has lost 6 of 8 overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Baez, made his debut. Baez went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.

