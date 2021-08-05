BANGOR — The Maine Republican Party chair is calling for the resignation of a county treasurer and school committee member who is charged with possession of child pornography.

John Hiatt, who’s also a member of the Republican State Committee, was already charged with stalking and harassing women through texts and social media before he was arrested and charged with possession of sexually explicit material of children under 12.

“I am deeply troubled by the allegations against John Hiatt,” Maine Republican Party Chair Demi Kouzounas said Wednesday. “While John will have his day in court, he should do what is best for his community and resign from all political positions immediately.”

Hiatt, of Bangor, was originally arrested May 14 on charges including felony invasion of privacy. That investigation led to the discovery of child pornography, police say, and he was arrested again on Tuesday, the Bangor Daily News reported.

His attorney argued that evidence was obtained in violation of his client’s Fourth Amendment rights prohibiting unreasonable searches and seizures.

Hiatt, who didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment, has been open about his autism and the challenges he faces because of it. He suggested it played a role in his interactions with the woman he’s accused of stalking.

Hiatt was elected to the Penobscot County treasurer’s position in 2018. That same year, Hiatt was one of two people elected to the school board.

He previously said he intends to seek reelection to both positions.

His brother, Joshua Hiatt, chairs the Penobscot County Republican Committee and also is a member of the state GOP Committee.

