The Biddeford Historical Society invites those who know they love history — and those who find themselves thinking they just might — to a production of “Liberty Defended” by David A. DeTurk on Aug. 14 and 15.

This staged reading, in partnership with the City Theater Associates, tells the true story of the colonial citizens of Biddeford answering the call of liberty, and sowing the seeds of the American Revolution, organizers say.

“Liberty Defended” features Bobby Kane, Lydia Lorentz, Aurelia Lindsey, Jack Fossett, Jeff Newick, Val Nahorney, Irene Lemay, Sharon Roberts, Cynthia Graves, Rick Nadeau, Caryn Francis, Jeff Cabral, Coley Hatt, and Mark Nahorney.

Attendees are invited to dress in 1770s garb, and there will be prompt scripts available for those who would like to participate in the show.

Tickets are available at the door, with a suggested donation of $5 to $10.

Performances are at 1 p.m. at First Parish Meetinghouse, 7 Meeting House Road, Saturday Aug. 14, and Sunday Aug. 15.

