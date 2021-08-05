Bath police charged a Bath woman Thursday who they believe is responsible for hitting a pedestrian with her car, injuring the pedestrian and killing a dog last month.

Police allege Sandra Holland, 58, struck a 31-year-old Bath resident walking her dog southbound near 1421 Washington St. just before 8 p.m. on July 11. According to Bath Deputy Police Chief Michelle Small, the vehicle reportedly did not slow or stop after the incident and continued driving in the same manner.

“She was struck and the car continued on; it never braked or sped up,” Small said last month. “Weather and speed were not factors, so we’re not sure what happened.”

The pedestrian was taken to Maine Medical Center to be treated for injuries consisting primarily of road rash. She was released the same day. The woman’s dog, believed to be a Boston Terrier, was deceased by the time officers arrived.

Police charged Holland with three misdemeanors: Leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to report a reportable accident by quickest means, and driving to endanger, upon the district attorney’s recommendation.

Holland was also charged with aggravated assault and reckless conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon, both felonies, according to Small.

Aggravated assault is a class B crime punishable by up to 10 years incarceration and a $20,000 fine, according to the Maine attorney general’s office. Maine considers reckless conduct with the use of a dangerous weapon a class C crime, punishable by up to five years incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

No one except the victim saw the incident, making it difficult for police to find the perpetrator.

Small declined to outline how police came to charge Holland, but said they gathered information from investigating community tips about seeing silver Toyota Highlanders, which police believe Holland was driving.

Small declined to say what caused Holland to strike the pedestrian, but said she “has been very cooperative in this investigation.”

Holland is set to appear in Maine Superior Court on Oct. 5 to answer to the changes.

